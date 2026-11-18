Over the past week, Nebraska volleyball went win, win, and win, closing out the regular season with a perfect 28-0 record. The team is now gearing up for the Big Ten Tournament, which starts Friday in Indiana.

But first, for their performances in the trio of wins, Bergen Reilly and Manaia Ogbechie both received weekly honors from the Big Ten Conference. Reilly was named Big Ten Setter of the Week, and Ogbechie was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

This is the third consecutive weekly honor for Reilly and the fifth overall this season. She is the first setter in the conference to take home the award three straight weeks. Reilly has been honored with it 18 times during her Nebraska career. That ties a Big Ten record set by Minnesota's Samantha Seliger-Swenson (2015-18).

She's done it again! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



For the third consecutive week, @BergenReilly is your @B1GVolleyball Setter of the Week! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/g1mvCaSH8f — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 18, 2026

For Ogbechie, she takes home her third conference honor of the season.

Both played significant roles in the Huskers' sweeps over Illinois and Iowa and, most recently, Tuesday night's four-set win over Minnesota.

Reilly was a part of two records over the three games. In the win over No. 25 Illinois, she set the Huskers to a .483 hitting percentage. That mark is the highest a Nebraska offense has had against a ranked opponent in the rally-scoring era. In Nebraska's win over No. 18 Minnesota, Reilly became the first Husker since 2019 to record at least 50 assists, eight digs, and five blocks in a match.

Ogbechie had a standout performance across the three matches, totaling 13 blocks while adding 22 kills. She was a part of a Husker defense that held opponents to a .140 hitting percentage

Manaia-lator 🔥



After putting on a defensive show, @ManaiaOgbechie has been named this week's @B1GVolleyball Defensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/2cGJb3m5rY — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 18, 2026

This season, Reilly is averaging 11.74 assists per set, which leads the Big Ten and is second nationally, only behind Kentucky's Kassie O'Brien (11.83 assists per set). Reilly is also a threat on the attack, hitting .450 on the year with 59 kills. Behind the service line, she has added 20 aces and has contributed 55 blocks.

Ogbechie has had a breakout sophomore campaign, solidifying herself in the Huskers' starting lineup. She is hitting .468 on the season, with 172 kills. Defensively she has added 104 blocks. She averages 1.32 blocks per set and 2.72 kills per set.

Next up for Nebraska is the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers will look to win the inaugural conference crown after winning the regular-season title for the fourth consecutive season. The Huskers have a double bye to start the tournament. Their first match will be on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT against the winner of UCLA and Indiana. Those quarterfinals can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

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