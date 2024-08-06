All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Sweep Poland in Quarterfinals

Team USA is one win away from a medal, and two wins away from defending their gold medal from Tokyo. Nebraska volleyball's three former players continue to play pivotal roles at the Paris Olympics.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Team USA during the national anthem before the game against Poland during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1.
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Team USA during the national anthem before the game against Poland during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports
One more win for a medal for three former Nebraska volleyball players and Team USA.

The Americans swept Poland 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 Tuesday. The win sends USA to the Paris Olympics semifinals.

Former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes was once again a force at libero. She had a match-high 14 digs.

United States middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu (24), outside hitter Jordan Larson (10), and libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) react
Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; United States middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu (24), outside hitter Jordan Larson (10), and libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) react after a play against France in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. / Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Hitters Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook got some run at different times in the match. Larson finished with a trio of kills on .500 hitting while Robinson Cook had one kill on three swings.

Team USA will take on Brazil Thursday for a chance to make the final and defend the gold from Tokyo.

Watch a replay of the USA-Poland match on Peacock.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

Published
Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

