Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Sweep Poland in Quarterfinals
One more win for a medal for three former Nebraska volleyball players and Team USA.
The Americans swept Poland 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 Tuesday. The win sends USA to the Paris Olympics semifinals.
Former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes was once again a force at libero. She had a match-high 14 digs.
Hitters Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook got some run at different times in the match. Larson finished with a trio of kills on .500 hitting while Robinson Cook had one kill on three swings.
Team USA will take on Brazil Thursday for a chance to make the final and defend the gold from Tokyo.
Watch a replay of the USA-Poland match on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.