Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh, Australia Eliminated by Serbia in Overtime
The run is over for another former Husker in Paris.
Former Nebrasketball forward and Australian men's basketball fell to Serbia 95-90 Tuesday. The loss in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals sends the Aussies home without a medal.
Australia led by as much as 24 in the first half, but had to mount a comeback late after trailing 69-65 early in the fourth quarter. It took a jumper from Patty Mills with 1.6 seconds to even get the Boomers into overtime.
McVeigh hit his third triple of the game early in overtime, but Nikola Jokic hit a couple baskets in a row, including a go-ahead with just over a minute remaining. Serbia would score the final eight points of the game.
The former Husker scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also added two rebounds and two assists.
For the Games, McVeigh averaged 9.5 points on 52% shooting. He'll return to the United States this fall to play on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets.
Watch a replay of the Australia-Serbia game on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.