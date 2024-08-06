All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh, Australia Eliminated by Serbia in Overtime

Former Nebrasketball forward Jack McVeigh's Paris Olympics are over after a quarterfinals loss to Serbia. The Aussie helped his nation have a successful games, even if they fell short of a medal.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Australia small forward Jack McVeigh (17) shoots the ball against Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in men’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Australia small forward Jack McVeigh (17) shoots the ball against Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in men’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The run is over for another former Husker in Paris.

Former Nebrasketball forward and Australian men's basketball fell to Serbia 95-90 Tuesday. The loss in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals sends the Aussies home without a medal.

Australia led by as much as 24 in the first half, but had to mount a comeback late after trailing 69-65 early in the fourth quarter. It took a jumper from Patty Mills with 1.6 seconds to even get the Boomers into overtime.

Australia guard Patty Mills (5) shoots the game tying shot against Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) with second left du
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Australia guard Patty Mills (5) shoots the game tying shot against Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) with second left during the second half in men’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

McVeigh hit his third triple of the game early in overtime, but Nikola Jokic hit a couple baskets in a row, including a go-ahead with just over a minute remaining. Serbia would score the final eight points of the game.

The former Husker scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also added two rebounds and two assists.

For the Games, McVeigh averaged 9.5 points on 52% shooting. He'll return to the United States this fall to play on a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

