How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. USC with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team didn't allow for UCLA to snap any of the Huskers' streaks Thursday night in Lincoln.

In 2025, it was the Bruins who ended the Huskers' run of 48 consecutive sets won and 15-straight sweeps when they took down NU 25-19 in the third set of an eventual Nebraska 3-1 victory. However, the 2026 version was much different.

Star middle blocker Andi Jackson tallied a team-high 11 kills on a .625 hitting percentage while adding six blocks. Opposite Virginia Adriano chipped in 10 kills, Harper Murray with nine and Teraya Sigler finishing with eight on a .471 clip. The Bruins couldn't get its offense going as they hit a miserable .036 with 21 errors compared to 25 kills.

The win puts Nebraska at 20-0 for the 10th time in program history and sets up another intriguing showdown against USC Saturday night in Lincoln. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Megan Moenoa was promoted to interim head coach after Brad Keller had to step away for a personal leave of absence. | USC Athletics

USC Scout

Head Coach

Megan Moenoa (Interim Head Coach) | 4th Season at USC

2-3 (.400) record as interim

Previous assistant at UC Irvine

2025 Finish

L, 3-2 to Cal Poly in NCAA Second Round

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 25-7 (15-5 B1G, T-3rd)

25-7 (15-5 B1G, T-3rd) AVCA All-Americans: 1x Honorable Mention

1x Honorable Mention All-B1G: 2x First Team, 2x Second Team, 2x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

USC leads 7-4

Nov. 16, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 NU

USC outside hitter London Wijay leads the Trojans with over 200 kills. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Abigail Mullen | OPP | Soph. | The former top recruit earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors last season and now leads USC in points (232.5) and ranks second with 15 aces.

London Wijay | OH | R-Jr. | The No. 2 overall recruit coming out of high school, Wijay earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention last year and paces the Trojans offense with 204 kills.

Mia Tvrdy | MB | Jr. | The La Vista native makes a return to home state as a two-year starter for the Trojans. She's the team leader in blocks with 87 and hits over .300 so far in her junior season.

Leah Ford | MB | R-Jr. | Another returning starter, Ford is a two-time all-conference middle blocker that leads USC with a .365 hitting percentage on 211 attacks.

Adonia Faumuina | OH | R-Sr. | Veteran outside hitter that's compiled 2.14 kills per set in 57 sets of action during her senior season.

Taylor Deckert | L | Soph. | Paced the Trojans in digs in 2025 and is doing so again in 2026 with 239 total and 3.51 per set.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Lilli Etter | S | Jr. | Transferred from Boise State over the offseason and leads the team with 377 assists as part of a two-setter offense. She's also the team leader in aces with 16.

Milly McGee | S | Fr. | The 6-foot-1 setter was a top-30 recruit coming out of Manhattan Beach and has recorded 7.21 assists per set across 15 matches in her debut collegiate season.

Key Departures

Rylie McGinest | MB | Graduated | Primarily started at middle blocker and posted 1.81 kills per set on a .362 hitting percentage and 89 blocks in her final college season.

Reese Messer | S | Transfer | The All-Big Ten First Team setter as a freshman transfered back home to Kansas to join Matt Ulmer after averaging over 10 assists per set.

Reese Messer transferred to Kansas after averaging over 10 assists per set and being named to the All-Big Ten First Team. | USC Athletics

Outlook

Back with six major contributors from a team that went 25-7 in 2025, there was plenty of reasons for optimism about the 2026 USC volleyball team.

Former top recruits out of high school, outside hitter London Wijay (HM All-America) and opposite Abigail Mullen (B1G All-Freshman) both enjoyed breakout seasons as they both eclipsed the 400-point mark. Middle blocker Leah Ford continues to lead the Trojans in both hitting percentage and blocks as a stout presence while La Vista native Mia Tvrdy is a great option as the second middle. Adonia Faumuina is building on a positive 2025 campaign as the second outside hitter behind Wijay while returning libero Taylor Deckert has improved her production.

However, nothing has seemed to go right for USC this year. Despite a sweep of No. 12 Arizona State to start the season, the Trojans limp into Saturday's showdown with Nebraska at 9-10 and just 3-6 in Big Ten play.

Part of that has been the movement on the coaching staff with head coach Brad Keller taking a personal leave of absence. Megan Moenoa has been interim head coach since Keller departed on Oct. 5 with USC going 2-3 in that time.

Another aspect is the setting situation, which took a drastic turn when Reese Messer transferred to Kansas in May. She instantly clicked with the Trojans as a freshman, compiling over 10 assists per set and earning All-Big Ten First Team honors. Her departure resulted in USC transitioning to a two-setter offense where Boise State transfer Lilli Etter (6.61 A/S) and true freshman Mily McGee (7.21 A/S) have split time.

This is a talented group that is simply underperforming due to a lot of factors that were out of their control. They're in real danger of missing the NCAA Tournament if they can't flip things around in the next month. Put me down for a Nebraska sweep, but this Trojans team has capability to take a set.

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