Nebraska volleyball is through the regular season, but roster decisions are already being made and announced for 2027.

With 16 players on the 2026 roster and four incoming freshmen, at least two players must either elect not to return for a fifth season or enter the transfer portal for the Huskers to be at the 18-player roster limit. Follow along below for all of the news as Nebraska's elite senior class makes their 5-for-5 decisions, players consider the transfer portal, and Dani Busboom Kelly constructs the roster for her third season as the head coach in Lincoln.

The 2026 Season

Nebraska volleyball enters the NCAA Tournament undefeated for the second time in two years under DBK.

NU dropped just eight sets through the regular season, including one in the Big Ten Tournament, dominating opponents from August through November. The Big Red did not face a single elimination set all season, never going to a fifth.

The Huskers have won four straight Big Ten regular-season titles and are coming off of the league's inaugural conference tournament, which also went to the Big Red.

2026 Big Ten Regular Season Champions | Nebraska Athletics

Six Huskers landed on the All-Big Ten First Team, led by four-time Big Ten Setter of the Year Bergen Reilly. Big Ten Libero of the Year Olivia Mauch, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Manai Ogbechie, and Teraya Sigler filled out the rest of the Nebraska honorees. Busboom Kelly was named the league's coach of the year for a second time.

The NCAA Tournament selection show is slated for Sunday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. CT. It will be televised on ESPN. The NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, Dec. 3, with Nebraska in position to host through the first two weekends. The national semifinals and championship will be Dec. 17 and Dec. 20 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Latest News

Harper Murray Announces Return - Nov. 28

One of the biggest names in the sport, Harper Murray will return to Nebraska and take advantage of the new 5-for-5 eligibility rules. Murray has been an All-Big Ten selection all four seasons and is expected to pick up her fourth All-America nod this next month. A six-rotation player, Murray is one of the best all-around players in the nation.

Andi Jackson drafted by the Omaha Supernovas - Nov. 23

A potential peek into the future for elite middle blocker Andi Jackson came in mid-November. Jackson was selected with the fourth-overall pick by the Omaha Supernovas of Major League Volleyball. After the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, she opened with a statement that she would announce her decision about her future after the season.

5-for-5 Decisions

Name Position Decision Laney Choboy DS/L Nothing announced Andi Jackson MB Nothing announced Harper Murray OH Returning to Nebraska Bergen Reilly S Nothing announced

Outgoing Players

Name Position Years Remaining New School

Returning Players

Name Position Years Remaining Virginia Adriano OPP 3 Laney Choboy DS/L 1 Kenna Cogill MB 3 Gabby DiVita OH 4 Campbell Flynn S 3 Ryan Hunter OH 3 Andi Jackson MB 1 Keri Leimbach DS/L 3 Olivia Mauch DS/L 2 Harper Murray OH 1 Manaia Ogbechie MB 3 Skyler Pierce OH 2 Bergen Reilly S 1 Jayden Robinson OH 4 Teraya Sigler OH 3 Keoni Williams MB 4

All players are assumed to be returning until announced otherwise.

Incoming Freshman

Name Position Prep Volleyball Rank Prep Dig Rank Hometown Malorie Boesiger S 12 29 Firth, Nebraska Mallory Johnson DS/L 40 23 Byron Center, Michigan Pulelehua Laikona DS/L 34 28 Gilbert, Arizona Shaye Witherspoon OH 9 11 Wildwood, Missouri

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.