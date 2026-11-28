Nebraska Volleyball Roster Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2027
Nebraska volleyball is through the regular season, but roster decisions are already being made and announced for 2027.
With 16 players on the 2026 roster and four incoming freshmen, at least two players must either elect not to return for a fifth season or enter the transfer portal for the Huskers to be at the 18-player roster limit. Follow along below for all of the news as Nebraska's elite senior class makes their 5-for-5 decisions, players consider the transfer portal, and Dani Busboom Kelly constructs the roster for her third season as the head coach in Lincoln.
The 2026 Season
Nebraska volleyball enters the NCAA Tournament undefeated for the second time in two years under DBK.
NU dropped just eight sets through the regular season, including one in the Big Ten Tournament, dominating opponents from August through November. The Big Red did not face a single elimination set all season, never going to a fifth.
The Huskers have won four straight Big Ten regular-season titles and are coming off of the league's inaugural conference tournament, which also went to the Big Red.
Six Huskers landed on the All-Big Ten First Team, led by four-time Big Ten Setter of the Year Bergen Reilly. Big Ten Libero of the Year Olivia Mauch, Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Manai Ogbechie, and Teraya Sigler filled out the rest of the Nebraska honorees. Busboom Kelly was named the league's coach of the year for a second time.
The NCAA Tournament selection show is slated for Sunday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. CT. It will be televised on ESPN. The NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, Dec. 3, with Nebraska in position to host through the first two weekends. The national semifinals and championship will be Dec. 17 and Dec. 20 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Latest News
Harper Murray Announces Return - Nov. 28
One of the biggest names in the sport, Harper Murray will return to Nebraska and take advantage of the new 5-for-5 eligibility rules. Murray has been an All-Big Ten selection all four seasons and is expected to pick up her fourth All-America nod this next month. A six-rotation player, Murray is one of the best all-around players in the nation.
Andi Jackson drafted by the Omaha Supernovas - Nov. 23
A potential peek into the future for elite middle blocker Andi Jackson came in mid-November. Jackson was selected with the fourth-overall pick by the Omaha Supernovas of Major League Volleyball. After the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, she opened with a statement that she would announce her decision about her future after the season.
5-for-5 Decisions
Name
Position
Decision
Laney Choboy
DS/L
Nothing announced
Andi Jackson
MB
Nothing announced
Harper Murray
OH
Returning to Nebraska
Bergen Reilly
S
Nothing announced
Outgoing Players
Name
Position
Years Remaining
New School
Returning Players
Name
Position
Years Remaining
Virginia Adriano
OPP
3
Laney Choboy
DS/L
1
Kenna Cogill
MB
3
Gabby DiVita
OH
4
Campbell Flynn
S
3
Ryan Hunter
OH
3
Andi Jackson
MB
1
Keri Leimbach
DS/L
3
Olivia Mauch
DS/L
2
Harper Murray
OH
1
Manaia Ogbechie
MB
3
Skyler Pierce
OH
2
Bergen Reilly
S
1
Jayden Robinson
OH
4
Teraya Sigler
OH
3
Keoni Williams
MB
4
All players are assumed to be returning until announced otherwise.
Incoming Freshman
Name
Position
Prep Volleyball Rank
Prep Dig Rank
Hometown
Malorie Boesiger
S
12
29
Firth, Nebraska
Mallory Johnson
DS/L
40
23
Byron Center, Michigan
Pulelehua Laikona
DS/L
34
28
Gilbert, Arizona
Shaye Witherspoon
OH
9
11
Wildwood, Missouri
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Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry