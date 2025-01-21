All Huskers

John Cook Confirms 2025 Nebraska Volleyball Season Will Open in Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska volleyball will open the 2025 season at home, though at a different venue in Lincoln.

Kaleb Henry

Head Coach John Cook watches the Huskers' pre-game warmups.
Head Coach John Cook watches the Huskers' pre-game warmups. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska volleyball will finally be playing a match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Multiple matches, actually, as coach John Cook confirmed the Huskers will open the 2025 season at PBA. Cook made the announcement on the January episode of Kicking Back with the Cooks.

"All of the people have been asking us when are we going to PBA, well we're going to PBA now," Cook said.

HuskerMax reported last month that Nebraska appeared set to host the AVCA First Serve Showcase this next season. The AVCA website had listed Lincoln ast he location but no teams were listed.

While no teams are listed on the site, Cook did say the Big Red will open against Pitt on Friday, Aug. 22. Stanford will also play that evening. Creighton will be among the four teams playing on Saturday.

The winners and losers of the first two days will play on Sunday, creating a three-day tournament for an expanded version of the event that featured just four teams total in 2024.

Nebraska is no stranger to moving away from the standard volleyball venue in Lincoln with the Bob Devaney Sports Center. In 2023, the Huskers hosted Omaha in Memorial Stadium, the home of Nebraska football, with a world-record 92,003 in attendance.

Fans hold up cell phone lights before the third set between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks.
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Fans hold up cell phone lights before the third set between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts a portion of the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament each fall, with the arena split in half. This event will feature one match at a time and bring the focus on Nebraska to open the 2025 season.

You can watch the full Kicking Back with the Cooks with John Cook and Lauren West below.

MORE: Nebraska Pitcher Named D1Baseball Preseason All-America

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. USC: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Hammers Wisconsin, Wins Fifth Straight

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Just Outside of Associated Press Top 25 Rankings

MORE: Associated Press Top 25 Features Six Big Ten Men's Programs

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Volleyball