John Cook Confirms 2025 Nebraska Volleyball Season Will Open in Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nebraska volleyball will finally be playing a match at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Multiple matches, actually, as coach John Cook confirmed the Huskers will open the 2025 season at PBA. Cook made the announcement on the January episode of Kicking Back with the Cooks.
"All of the people have been asking us when are we going to PBA, well we're going to PBA now," Cook said.
HuskerMax reported last month that Nebraska appeared set to host the AVCA First Serve Showcase this next season. The AVCA website had listed Lincoln ast he location but no teams were listed.
While no teams are listed on the site, Cook did say the Big Red will open against Pitt on Friday, Aug. 22. Stanford will also play that evening. Creighton will be among the four teams playing on Saturday.
The winners and losers of the first two days will play on Sunday, creating a three-day tournament for an expanded version of the event that featured just four teams total in 2024.
Nebraska is no stranger to moving away from the standard volleyball venue in Lincoln with the Bob Devaney Sports Center. In 2023, the Huskers hosted Omaha in Memorial Stadium, the home of Nebraska football, with a world-record 92,003 in attendance.
Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts a portion of the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament each fall, with the arena split in half. This event will feature one match at a time and bring the focus on Nebraska to open the 2025 season.
You can watch the full Kicking Back with the Cooks with John Cook and Lauren West below.
