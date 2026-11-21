During her freshman season, Olivia Mauch watched Lexi Rodriguez put together one of the best seasons ever for a libero.

Rodriguez was a National Player of the Year finalist, named the Regional Player of the Year and won her third Big Ten Libero of the Year award.

Now, she’s continuing the tradition.

On Thursday, Mauch joined Rodriguez in the club for that final award, as she was named the top libero in the conference as part of the league’s annual end-of-season awards. Later, Mauch received a congratulatory text message from her former teammate, who now plays with LOVB Nebraska.

“I’ve really looked up to her ever since she was playing here. She’s just been a huge role model to me,” Mauch said about Rodriguez on Friday. “It just means a lot to have her support and just to be able to look up to her, even as she is still playing in Nebraska. I think that’s super cool.”

Mauch said she learned a lot from Rodriguez during their season together. The Bennington graduate has tried to incorporate her calmness on the court, her leadership style and how she presents herself to her teammates.

This season, the 5-foot-6 junior averaged 3.36 digs per set with a league-best 61.7 good pass percentage. She also graded out at a 2.43 on a 3-point scale.

Mauch said winning the Libero of the Year award has been a goal of hers since arriving at Nebraska. She said it was a big honor because of the other great liberos who play in the Big Ten, and she couldn’t have done it without her teammates and coaches pushing her every day.

NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said it’s a well-deserved honor for Mauch. She said Libero of the Year is a difficult award to vote for because it involves many factors. Besides the stats, Busboom Kelly takes into consideration how a libero played against them, how much court they take during serve receive, how effective a team’s block is, which can limit digging opportunities and the leadership impact they have on the court.

“It’s definitely not a black-and-white award because the stats, especially at that position, only tell you a small story,” she said.

Busboom Kelly praised Mauch for her consistency in serve receive and calm demeanor on the court. She said having Mauch on the court makes it difficult for opponents to go on big runs against the Huskers because they can arrange their serve receive so it is difficult for her not to pass the ball.

Busboom Kelly said that Mauch might not get as much attention as other liberos because she plays on a team with so many other high-profile players. However, she was glad that other coaches recognized her contribution to the Huskers’ success.

“She’s certainly been one of our most consistent players,” Busboom Kelly said. “She does her job. She’s a great teammate. She does everything well — Out-of-system sets, serves, plays defense and passes. Her growth from last season to this season has been pretty amazing.”

Bergen Reilly puts up a heart for the Husker fans during her senior night introduction. Reilly earned her fourth-straight Big Ten Setter of the Year award on Thursday. | Amarillo Mullen

Reilly Four-Peat

For the fourth straight year, Bergen Reilly was named the Big Ten Setter of the Year.

Even though each season has ended with the same award, Busboom Kelly said Reilly is almost a completely different player now than she was as a freshman.

“What’s really special about Bergen is you can tell she’s improved so much and continues to get better and better every year,” she said. “Her work ethic and the will to get better and to keep improving and to grow in other ways and even on court - that’s what really sets her apart.”

This season, Reilly is averaging career bests in assists per set (11.74), kills per set (0.720), aces per set (0.244) and blocks per set (0.671).

Reilly said her biggest improvement since a year ago is her decision-making. Having three or four great hitters on the court helps, but she’s worked on spreading the ball around and keeping the defense guessing where it’s going.

The 6-foot-1 setter said she couldn’t have won the award without her teammates’ help.

“It’s a cool honor just to be recognized in that way,” Reilly said. “I have the best libero in the conference passing to me, so that helps, and then just a bunch of great hitters all around. I feel like, especially as a setter, it’s just such a team award.”

Mauch said her job is also easier knowing her passes and digs don’t have to be perfect, as Reilly can adjust and still put the hitters in position to get a kill.

“We know if we just put the ball in the air, she’s going to be able to set it anywhere,” Mauch said. “She’s just super consistent and just really fun to play with.”

Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reacts during a timeout during the third set against Penn State. Busboom Kelly was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Dylan Widger | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back-to-back for DBK

Busboom Kelly was the third member of the Nebraska program to earn an individual honor from the Big Ten, taking home her second straight Coach of the Year award.

Like Reilly, Busboom Kelly deferred credit for winning the award. She said she prefers the Big East’s way of recognizing coaches by handing out a Staff of the Year award.

While she is prevented from voting for herself, Busboom Kelly gave her vote to Trent Kersten of Oregon, who helped the Ducks increase their win total by six (so far) to a 23-4 record entering the postseason.

“I’m just more humbled even than before because I just feel like there were other coaches just as deserving,” she said.

The best of the B1G. ⭐️



Six Huskers have earned First Team All-Conference selections from the @B1GVolleyball. #GBR pic.twitter.com/kMDHT9prFE — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 19, 2026

Team Awards

In addition to all the individual hardware, the Huskers placed six players on the 25-member Big Ten All-Conference First Team. Mauch and Reilly were joined by outside hitters Harper Murray and Teraya Sigler and middle blockers Andi Jackson and Manaia Ogbechie.

Before Thursday’s practice, they acknowledged the awards to give everyone a moment to celebrate. However, they remain focused on the task at hand of ending the season with a win in San Antonio, the site of this year’s national championship.

“It’s not something we want to overlook,” Reilly said. “We all know that none of these awards are possible without the whole team. Even the Big Ten Championship, we needed every single person on the team, and so everyone gets to celebrate it the same.”

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.