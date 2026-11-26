FISHERS, Ind. — Harper Murray was not going to be denied.

The Nebraska outside hitter put together what may be her best performance of her career on the biggest stage this season. Murray finished with 18 kills on a .548 hitting percentage. She added 11 digs with two aces to help the Huskers win the inaugural Big Ten Tournament championship.

Murray also finished the second set with a 10-0 service run and a 4-0 run to close the match as NU swept the third-seeded Wisconsin 25-21, 25-10, 25-2 Wednesday night at the Fishers Event Center.

Andi Jackson also put up an impressive performance with 13 kills on 15 errorless swings with eight blocks. Bergen Reilly, who was named the tournament Most Outstanding Player, finished with 42 assists, six blocks and six digs as the Huskers hit .449 for the match.

TWICE AS NICE 🏆🏆



THE HUSKERS ARE THE FIRST EVER BIG TEN TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/XW4MaJnDoH — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 26, 2026

Wisconsin (22-8) started quickly by winning the first three points. The Badgers’ attack kept NU at bay until the middle of the set when NU figured out how to slow it down. After trailing by as much as 16-12, the Huskers used a 6-1 run to take the lead at 21-19. Andi Jackson recorded two blocks on the final two points, including a solo to end it. The NU middles combined for eight kills on 11 swings and were in on all five blocks.

Harper Murray took over the second set, outscoring Wisconsin with eight kills on 11 swings, two aces (including one on set point), and a block. The Huskers went up 11-5, then used three straight points to take a 15-8 lead. NU finished the set with a 10-0 run.

The third set remained close, with no team leading by more than two points. It featured 17 ties and nine lead changes. However, with the set tied 21-all, Jackson recorded a kill to send Murray to the service line. After a bad set by Wisconsin, Jackson finished the match with two more kills.

This moment between @HuskerVB's Harper Murray and her mom Sarah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rwnDkN3tDy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 26, 2026

Olivia Mauch finished with a team-high 10 digs, while Laney Choboy added eight.

Grace Egan led the Badgers with 11 kills while hitting .625. Audrey Flanagan had nine kills, and Decelise Champion added eight, but both committed seven hitting errors. Wisconsin finished with a .160 hitting percentage.

Reilly was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She joined Murray and Jackson on the all-tournament team, along with Grace Heaney (Purdue), Kennedy Martin (Penn State), Champion, and Charlie Fuerbringer (Wisconsin).

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.