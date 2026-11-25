It took nearly two sets for the No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team to get rolling, but nothing could stop the Cornhuskers from punching their ticket to the inaugural Big Ten Tournament Championship Wednesday night.

NU struggled to put away points early against No. 5 seed Purdue, who were serving tough and keeping NU out of system. The Boilermakers led for most of the first set and despite the Huskers making a comeback to make it 20-19, Purdue scored five of the final seven points to take the opening set. The second set was equally as fierce, but after Nebraska faced a 24-23 deficit, Nebraska tallied four of the next five points to secure a 27-25 set win. That opened up the floodgates for the Cornhuskers, who advanced to the championship match after a 25-11 third-set win and a 25-18 win the fourth.

Teraya Sigler poured in a career-high 18 kills with 10 digs for just her second double-double of the season. Harper Murray added 15 kills and nine digs in support, while Andi Jackson — who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Omaha Supernovas in Monday's MLV Draft — overcame a brutal start in the first set to eventually finish with 11 kills and six blocks. Libero Olivia Mauch tallied 20 digs to enjoy her second outing this season with that mark, while Laney Choboy added 13 digs and a pair of aces.

After winning their 30th consecutive match, Nebraska goes into Wednesday's championship looking to take home a first-of-its-kind title. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield leads his program into a new era as he fields nine freshman on the 2026 roster. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 8 Wisconsin Scout

Head Coach

Kelly Sheffield | 14th Season at Wisconsin; 26th as Head Coach

370-80 (.822) at Wisconsin; 643-192 (.770) as Head Coach

1x National Championship (2021), 21x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 6x National Semifinals

5x B1G titles, 4x A-10 regular season titles, 3x America East regular season titles

5x AVCA Northeast Region Coach of the Year, 3x B1G Coach of the Year, 3x A-10 Coach of the Year, 2x America East Coach of the Year, 1x VB Magazine National Coach of the Year (2013), 1x AVCA North Region Coach of the Year (2025)

Previous Head Coach at Dayton & Albany

Previous assistant at Clemson, Virginia & Houston

2025 Finish

L, 3-2 to No. 1 Kentucky in NCAA National Semifinal

2026 Record & Awards

Record: 22-7 (14-3 B1G, T-2nd)

22-7 (14-3 B1G, T-2nd) Notable Wins: #7 Louisville, #17 Florida, #19 Texas A&M, #20 Oregon, #10 Purdue, #15 Indiana, #20 Minnesota & #24 Illinois

#7 Louisville, #17 Florida, #19 Texas A&M, #20 Oregon, #10 Purdue, #15 Indiana, #20 Minnesota & #24 Illinois B1G Awards: Freshman of the Year (Decelise Champion)

Freshman of the Year (Decelise Champion) All-B1G: 3x First Team, 1x Second Team, 4x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 24-14-1

Oct. 10, 2026, last matchup: 3-0 NU

Wisconsin setter Charlie Fuerbringer finished the regular season as one of two setters in the conference to average more than 11 assists per set. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Key Returners

Charlie Fuerbringer | S | Jr. | Entered the 2026 season as one of the country's best setters and she's lived up to that billing with 11.36 assists per set, which finished second in the Big Ten behind only Nebraska's Bergen Reilly.

Grace Egan | OH | Sr. | The former Ohio State recruit was poised for a big 2026 before suffering a severe back injury against Florida on Sept. 2. She returned in late October and has become a major factor for the Badgers offense.

Grace Lopez | OPP | Sr. | Two-time AVCA Honorable Mention player who missed all of 2025 after tearing her ACL during the spring. Has been limited to 38 sets played this season as she continues to make a full recovery.

Natalie Wardlow | MB | Soph. | The Lincoln native played in every match for the Badgers in 2025, but has taken more of a back seat this season.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Decelise Champion | OPP | Fr. | The budding superstar reclassified to join Wisconsin for the 2026 season and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. She was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team after leading the team with 4.29 points per set, which ranked fifth in the conference. Her 3.79 kills per set was also fifth in the Big Ten.

Audrey Flanagan | OH | Fr. | The building block of Wisconsin's future, Flanagan finished the regular season first on the team with 27 aces while ranking second on the Badgers in both points (313.5) and kills (271). She was a top-five recruit coming out of high school at Mira Costa High School in Redondo Beach, California.

Eva Travis | OH | Sr. | The transfer from Santa Barbara earned AVCA All-Region honors in 2025 before joining Wisconsin, where she's averaging 2.60 points per set across 25 matches.

Lynney Tarnow | MB | Fr. | The 6-foot-5 middle blocker and top-five recruit from Illinois finished seventh in the Big Ten with a .392 hitting percentage while adding 1.79 kills per set and a team-high 114 blocks.

Jaela Auguste | MB | Jr. | Earned AVCA Third Team All-American honors last season at Florida before transferring to Madison, where she earned All-Big Ten First Team honors. She's averaging over three points per set on a .447 hitting percentage with 206 kills.

Anna Bardaro | L/DS | Fr. | The young Italian leads Wisconsin with 3.27 digs per. She also plays for the Italian National Team Program, where she's won multiple medals and individual awards on the international stage.

Wisconsin opposite Decelise Champion was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after leading the Badgers in points and kills. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Key Departures

Mimi Colyer | OH | Graduated | The All-American outside hitter was one of the best players in the country to finish her college career before being the No. 1 overall pick in the Major League Volleyball Draft.

Una Vajagić | OH | Transfer | The Serbian transferred to Arizona State after ranking second on UW in both total kills (307) and digs (275) in 2025.

Carter Booth | MB | Graduated | The 6-foot-7 All-American middle blocker hit a career-best .466 on 453 swings with 114 blocks in her final collegiate season.

Alicia Andrew | MB | Graduated | Transferred from Baylor to spend her final season in Madison, where she started in all but one match.

Outlook

Fielding nine freshmen on the roster for the 2026 campaign, this season was a start of a new era for the Wisconsin volleyball program. Despite the inexperience, the Badgers still continue to win under head coach Kelly Sheffield.

That winning starts with veteran Charlie Fuerbringer, who's one of the few setters in the country who can be in the same breath as Nebraska's Bergen Reilly. She joined the NU setter as the only two to average at least 11 assists per set in the Big Ten. Her leadership and consistency have led to the development of freshman attackers Decelise Champion and Audrey Flanagan.

Champion — who reclassified to join the Badgers early — already makes an impact on the Puerto Rico National Team. She was carefully introduced at the beginning of the season, but she quickly emerged as one of the country's top players once she got rolling as UW's starting opposite. Her regular season performance resulted in Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team honors. The 6-foot-8 freshman became the seventh Wisconsin player to earn the Freshman of the Year award after averaging 4.28 points, 3.77 kills, 1.73 digs and 0.86 digs per set while recording a hitting percentage that eclipsed .300.

Wisconsin's Jaela Auguste earned All-Big Ten First Team honors after leading the Badgers with a .447 hitting percentage. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Champion will be in the discussion for AVCA Freshman of the Year, but so will teammate Flanagan. The five-star recruit from California earned both All-Big Ten Second Team and Freshman Team honors after posting 3.45 points, 2.98 kills and 1.67 digs per set. She also led the team with 27 aces.

Fellow freshman Lynney Tarnow led the Badgers in the middle with a team-high 114 blocks while nearly hitting .400. Florida transfer Jaela Auguste finished third in the conference with a .447 hitting percentage while adding over three points per set as one of the best offensive middle blockers in the country.

Despite being an elite offensive team, the Badgers have struggled in both blocking and serving. Wisconsin ranks 11th in the Big Ten in both categories, as UW records 2.18 blocks and 1.25 aces per set.

The Badgers are playing well and starting to find their peak, but that might not be enough to take down the Huskers, who require elite serving to be beaten. Give me Nebraska to be crowned the inaugural Big Ten Tournament Champions.

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