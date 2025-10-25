Nebraska Cruises Over Northwestern for its 10th Straight Sweep
Northwestern tried almost everything to get the better of No. 1 Nebraska, including using seven players on the court during one rally.
With the Huskers leading 23-17 in the first set, Ayah Elnday served with six teammates on the court in front of her. Once she realized the substitution error, she walked off the court and stood momentarily by her coach. She took a few steps on the court again, but retreated as the point played out, which eventually ended on a kill from Nebraska setter Bergen Reilly.
The Huskers (19-0, 9-0) easily handed Northwestern 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 for its 10th straight sweep Friday evening at John Cook Arena.
Nebraska finished with another balanced offensive night as Reilly amassed 30 assists before giving way to freshman Campbell Flynn in the third set. The Huskers hit .357 for the match, led by nine kills from Harper Murray. Rebekah Allick and Teraya Sigler finished with seven kills, both with a .417 hitting percentage. Andi Jackson added six kills and Virginia Adriano had five.
The first set was close early as Northwestern went up 9-8 after winning six of eight rallies. The Huskers responded by going on a 12-1 run. Teraya Sigler served the first stretch of seven points in a row and notched an ace. NU recorded six blocks in the set as the Wildcats only recorded four digs in the set.
Northwestern (13-7, 3-5) tied the second set at 6-all before NU took over with four points in a row, including an ace by Andi Jackson. The Wildcats closed to 16-12 after an ace from Drew Wright, but Nebraska closed the set by winning nine of the final 10 rallies.
Manaia Ogebechie started the third set for Jackson and immediately went to work. She recorded three kills early in the set as the Huskers went up 7-3. Nebraska added five straight points to go up 18-10 and cruised from there as Adriano ended the match with an ace.
The Wildcats hit .099 for the match led by seven kills from Isabella Bullington.
Nebraska won the blocking battle 10-1 and also recorded six aces.
The Huskers are back in action Saturday night as they host Michigan State for the second time in eight days.
