Nebraska Down Michigan State in a Familiar Fashion
LINCOLN—Copy and paste—same story, different opponent.
It was another sweep for top-ranked Nebraska — it’s 11th in a row as it hit .382 for the match while limiting Michigan State to .118.
The Huskers did not allow an opponent to reach 20 points again, a feat that had happened just five times during the sweep streak. In the last 33 sets, teams are averaging 16.3 points per set against the Huskers.
For the third straight match, no Nebraska player reached double-digit kills as freshman outside hitter Teraya Sigler finished with a match-high nine kills.
Not that the Huskers (20-0, 10-0) would complain since all the streaks are positive in their favor. NU earned a 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 straight set win over the Spartans Saturday evening at John Cook Arena in front of 8,496 fans.
NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said they have a lot of weapons and depth, which gives the Huskers a lot of options to attack and depth to cover players when they might not be on for a match.
After Sigler, Rebekah Allick and Harper Murray finished with eight kills, while Virginia Adriano and Andi Jackson put up seven kills.
“Nebraska has always been great defensively and sometimes hasn’t put up offensive numbers,’ she said. “This year, we’re really putting up really high offensive numbers as well. It’s just the attention to detail and the awareness that we’re going to be great on both sides. We’re not going to rely on one or the other to win games.”
Bergen Reilly tallied 37 assists against Michigan State and passed Lauren Cook for fourth all-time on Nebraska’s career assist list. The junior setter now has 3,225 assists in her career, while Cook finished with 3,198. Next up on the all-time chart is Sydney Anderson in third place with 3,332 career assists.
Against Michigan State (15-5, 5-5), the NU freshman took center stage. Senior outside hitter Taylor Landfair was available, according to Busboom Kelly, after spraining her ankle on Friday night, but Sigler played all six rotations for most of the match while giving way to redshirt freshman Skyler Pierce in the late second and third sets.
Adriano started the match with some noise, recording kills on the first two rallies. The Turin, Italy native finished with seven kills on nine swings with a career-best hitting percentage of .667. She gave way to senior opposite Allie Sczech in the third set, who terminated on all three of her swings.
Even though the pair compete for playing time at the same position, Adriano said Sczech has been a great resource in helping her adapt to the American game and become a better player. She said she is proud when Sczech plays well in her opportunities.
“We push each other a lot in practice, so that helps when struggle (against other teams) is going to come, hopefully it won’t, but I think it will,” Adriano said about Sczech. “When that’s going to happen, we are going to be prepared for that by helping each other in practice.”
Michigan State kept it close as the Huskers led 11-10 midway through the second set. Murray served during a 4-0 run, and then Maisie Boesiger was at the service line for a 6-0 run as NU pulled away. Allick provided the offensive firepower as she recorded seven kills on 11 swings in the set.
The Spartans’ offense was led by seven kills from Biance Mumcular and Zuzanna Kulig. Nebraska won the blocking battle 11-9 as Reilly and Jackson finished with five stuffs. In an odd quirk, neither team recorded an ace in the match.
For the second straight match, Manaia Ogbechie came on in relief in the third set and put up impressive numbers. On Friday, the 6-foot-3 middle blocker recorded four kills on eight swings for a .375 hitting percentage versus Northwestern. Against the Spartans, Ogbechie finished with five kills on six attacks and added a block.
While Ogbechie didn’t know she was going to play until after the second set was over, she quickly got ready and made an instant impact.
Even though she is experiencing college volleyball for the first time, she said she leans on her teammates to help her get used to the success the Huskers are experiencing.
“It does get a little bit old, but being able to even participate in the third set, for me, that’s more than fulfilling,” Ogbechie said.
