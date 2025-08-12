Nebraska Sets the Pace for College Volleyball Spending
Nebraska volleyball is setting the pace for college volleyball spending.
According to FOIA guru and the founder and publisher of Extra Points, Matt Brown, the Huskers had the top budget in the nation for fiscal year 2024. Brown obtained data from more than 200 Division I institutions.
Brown notes that his reporting is on the Total Operating Expenses reported on the MFRS Report. That includes coach salary, travel, athlete meals, scholarships, sports camps, equipment and more, but does not include athlete revenue from NIL.
Fiscal year 2024 includes the 2023 season, which saw Nebraska win the Big Ten Conference title outright before making a run to the NCAA Championship. In the final, the Huskers fell to Texas.
Nebraska and Texas had the top two budgets that season, at $5,911,267 and $5,426,338, respectively. Another national semifinals team from that season, Wisconsin, had the third-highest budget at $4,679,469.
Tennessee, whose volleyball program has not made it to a regional final since 2005, had the fourth-highest budget at $3,969,120. That's followed by Michigan State ($3,871,687), Florida ($3,790,022), Texas A&M ($3,747,561), Penn State (
$3,563,587), Minnesota ($3,541,055) and Colorado State ($3,224,595).
Other Big Ten* programs from that season with budgets over $2.6 million:
- Ohio State, $2,885,264
- Rutgers, $2,858,582
- Purdue, $2,811,106
- Iowa, $2,668,248
*This was the final season before the league expanded to include Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. The Huskies spent the most of that group, with $2,994,977, though USC's numbers are private and unavailable.
New Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly was at Louisville that season. With a budget of $2,953,651, she led the Cardinals to a 27-5 record and a spot in the regional finals, finishing No. 6 in the final AVCA Poll.
Brown noted Nebraska's program had total operating revenues of $7,253,488. He said he hates the term "revenue sport," adding that if you want to use the term to describe a program that generates more revenue than expenses, Nebraska volleyball is "just as much a 'revenue sport' as football or men’s basketball."
"Nebraska is a volleyball state, if not the volleyball state," Brown said.
It should also be noted that the 2023 season featured Volleyball Day in Nebraska, with a women's sports world record attendance of 92,003 for a match at Memorial Stadium.
For more data and analysis on fiscal year 2024 numbers for college volleyball, including who is spending but not performing and exceptions beyond the top two conferences for spending, subscribe to Extra Points.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match 6 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 6 p.m. FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
