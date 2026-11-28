FISHERS, Ind. — Moments after Nebraska swept Wisconsin to win the Inaugural Big Ten Tournament, Bergen Reilly was already thinking about the next challenge.

Winning the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles were goals for the season, and they celebrated the accomplishment. Still, the senior setter and the Huskers weren’t satisfied with those two titles.

“This is a great win, but we have another trophy we want to raise,” Reilly said.

On Sunday at 5 p.m. CT, the Huskers (31-0) will learn their path in the NCAA Tournament and who stands between them and a national championship. While the journey will officially begin in December, Nebraska has been preparing all season.

The Huskers have played in big arenas and back-to-back matches, but nothing has provided the atmosphere, intensity and level of competition they will see during the final three weeks of the season better than the Big Ten Tournament.

One reason NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly liked adding the Big Ten Tournament was the tougher schedule the Huskers faced with something on the line.

While many of the players have NCAA Tournament experience, this group of Huskers does not. Some players have bigger responsibilities, while others have new roles on this year’s team. For those who had been in the tourney before, it’s been 11 months since they experienced the heightened tension of a possible season-ending match.

“In my past four seasons at Nebraska, and I know that the other seniors can attest to this, we’ve had a lot of success in non-con and then in the conference, and so we haven’t really been in situations before where we’ve had to be in a one-and-done situation right before the tournament,” Andi Jackson said. “It is hard not to know what it feels like, and it’s really hard to be put in that position and then not have another chance after.”

During the past two weeks, Nebraska was tested by four teams that will all make the NCAA tournament. To close this season, the Huskers defeated No. 18 Minnesota in the regular season, then in the tournament, swept No. 23 Indiana, downed No. 13 Purdue and topped No. 9 Wisconsin.

Feeling extra grateful today 💌



Happy Thanksgiving Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/WI4To8cB9S — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 26, 2026

Sophomore outside hitter Teraya Sigler said it is beneficial to be put in new situations and face pressure against high-caliber opponents.

Against Indiana, the Huskers performed at such a high level that they didn’t allow the Hoosiers to record a dig in the third set. In the semifinals, Purdue stifled NU’s middle blockers early and won the first set. The Boilermakers were on the edge of going up 2-0 with a set point in the second before Nebraska fought back to win in four. Against Wisconsin, the Huskers started slow and fell behind again before locking in and earning the sweep.

“To be able to watch my team and watch all of us win in different ways, and also struggle in different ways, and be able to get out of that struggle and have that grit is just so encouraging for us,” said.

The last time Nebraska closed the regular season with a pair of top-10 opponents was in 2022, when the fifth-ranked Huskers lost in four sets to No. 3 Wisconsin and got swept by No. 9 Minnesota. (NU lost senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles to a knee injury in the final practice before these matches and looked like it had lost spirit.)

The Huskers played the same two teams the following season, but the Badgers were ranked fifth and beat NU while an unranked Minnesota lost in four sets.

In 2024, No. 2 Nebraska lost in four sets to fourth-ranked Penn State before prevailing over an unranked Maryland team in four. Last year, No. 25 Penn State failed to score more than 14 points in any of the three sets it played against the top-ranked Huskers, who then swept Ohio State, which finished 6-22.

It could be correlation or a coincidence, but the SEC brought back its conference tournament last year, and two teams from the league made the championship match. The eventual national champion, Texas A&M, lost in the SEC tourney semifinals. Kentucky defeated Texas for the league title before falling to the Aggies.

The Big Ten followed suit this year, with several coaches pointing to the preparation the SEC tournament instilled in teams that were not only fighting for the title, but also their postseason life, and trying to improve their resume.

“It’s in and out, do or die, but you can still go back to the end of the season if you’re out,” sophomore opposite Virginia Adriano said. “It’s a good challenge to get ready for the NCAA, especially for us as the undefeated team and having a lot of voices from the outside.”

Senior defensive specialist Laney Choboy said the conference tourney provides a good simulation for what they will face in the NCAA Tournament. They are used to playing two matches per week at home, but playing three matches at a neutral site in Fishers helped them win in different conditions and prepare for multiple teams and the pressure of the one-and-done format.

They know what it takes to win matches in September and October, but the Big Ten Tournament challenged them in new ways.

“I’m so excited that we came out on top of this one because obviously now we have the feeling of the NCAA (tournament),” Choboy said. “Going into that, it’s not going to be a new experience for us.”

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