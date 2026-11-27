

FISHERS, Ind. — Gabby DiVita loves watching Harper Murray play.

Growing up, DiVita got to see the senior outside hitter play matches in their native Michigan and then across the gym while they both played for Legacy Volleyball Club. Now that they are teammates for Nebraska, DiVita gets a much closer look at Murray.

So seeing Murray go off for 18 kills on a .548 hitting percentage, along with 11 digs and two aces, against a team ranked in the Top 10 was still a special treat.

“Growing up, she was really the idol of mine, and so being on the same team as her, I try to soak it in and figure out how she does what she does,” DiVita said. “She does it basically every game. She goes out there, and she balls out, and I’m really proud of her.”

As a fellow outside hitter, the NU freshman said Murray was taking good swings and wasn’t afraid of the Wisconsin block. Instead, she used it by tooling off the block or going high hands and getting a touch before the ball went out of bounds.

But it wasn’t just her offense that stood out to DiVita. She said Murray passed well, provided great floor defense and was a weapon from the service line. Murray served during a 10-0 run in the second set and ended the match serving the final three points.

DiVita said the entire team expected a tough match and needed to elevate their play, but Murray seemed to take the message to heart.

“She went out there, and she played some of her best volleyball,” DiVita said. “We always say that Harper plays better whenever she’s mad, and I think she went out there and she played with a little bit of anger. We like to see that.”

This season, DiVita has appeared in just 11 sets over eight matches, but has enjoyed being part of the Huskers this season. She’s been on fire lately, with seven kills on her last eight attacks dating back to early October.

“We get a lot of opportunities because we put ourselves in big positions and I think it’s really cool,” she said. “It’s been an incredible year so far, so hopefully we have more to come.”

Been There, Done That

While Nebraska won the first edition of the Big Ten Conference Tournament, it wasn’t its first tourney title. The Huskers claimed 17 championships at the Big Eight tournaments (1976-86, 1988-91, 1994-95). Once the league expanded to the Big 12, it dropped the end-of-season tournament.

Each time Nebraska has won a tournament title, they also captured the regular-season crown. The Huskers have 56 conference championships overall.

Nebraska defensive specialist Laney Choboy digs an attack against Wisconsin during the Big Ten Tournament championship match at the Fishers Event Center. On one play, Choboy broke a nail while trying to make a dig. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not So Tough Nails

While playing defense, Laney Choboy often puts her body on the line to keep plays alive and help out the Huskers. During the third set against Wisconsin, one play cost her a fingernail.

While trying to dig an attack from UW outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, Choboy chipped off most of her thumbnail. The nail flew off as the ball ricocheted off her hands and over the end line for a Wisconsin point.

Choboy said she’s lost fingernails in practice before, but usually when she’s trying to make a dig close to the ground on what she appropriately calls “nail breakers.” She also broke several nails after falling into the stands while chasing down an errant dig at the edge of the Taraflex court during her freshman year against Illinois.

Choboy said she didn’t mind the broken nail as she plans to get a different look than her hot pink nails.

“I needed them done anyway,” she said. “This just gave me an excuse to get them done.”

Nebraska setter Bergen Reilly sets the ball to a teammate Wednesday during the Big Ten Tournament championship match at the Fishers Event Center. Reilly finished with recorded 42 assists and is just six assists behind Fiona Nepo for second on NU's all-time chart. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Climbing Up The Charts

Andi Jackson recorded eight blocks against the Badgers, increasing her career total to 506. The senior middle blocker also has 1,104 kills at Nebraska and became the third player in the rally scoring era with 1,000 kills and 500 blocks, joining Melissa Elmer (1,210 kills and 767 blocks) and Lauren Stivrins (1,259 kills and 563 blocks).

Murray continues her climb up the all-time kills chart. She passed Eileen Shannon for eighth place and now has 1,530 kills as a Husker. She could reach as high as fifth if she keeps up her current rate and NU plays six more matches. Currently ahead of Murray are Kadie Rolfzen (1,564), Jordan Larson (1,600) and Nancy Metcalf Meendering (1,603).

Bergen Reilly is third on the all-time assists list with 4,818 in her four seasons. She trailed Fiona Nepo by just six assists. Reilly is unlikely to catch Nicklin Hames (5,086) for the top spot and would have to average 44.7 assists per match in the maximum six matches remaining, which might mean NU would need to drop a few more sets.

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield looks down during the Big Ten Tournament championship match. Sheffield praised the experience of Nebraska and a key for why the Huskers prevailed against his Badgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

High Praise from Sheffield

After losing to NU in straight sets for the second time this season, Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield heaped praise on the Huskers, especially for their veteran-laden core that handles whatever is thrown at them.

“There is an experience of ‘been there, done that’ that those players for Nebraska have been through,” he said. “There’s a confidence that’s earned. We’re not quite there yet.”

Sheffield wasn’t worried about his team’s shortcomings. Of the nine players who appeared in all three sets, four are freshmen and two others are sophomores. He saw progress since the teams last met on Oct. 10, saying the Badgers handled the match better emotionally.

“It would be arrogant of us to think that their experience is a non-factor or that we don’t lack it,” he said. “But you’ve got to be hungry to close that gap. You’ve got to believe in yourself, put the work in, and play clean.”

Sheffield said the Husker put a lot of pressure on opponents with their offense. In transition, attackers come in waves and bring power, physicality and scrappiness.

“That’s what we’re wanting to do, and that’s what we’re wanting to be,” he said. “That’s where you learn. You carry it with you, you get the experience, and you keep hammering away at it. But along with that is having an urgency to try to do that this year and not wait two or three years.”

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