Nebraska Volleyball Announces Schedule Change for November Trip to USC
Nebraska volleyball will have a slight adjustment to its travel plans in mid-November.
The Huskers announced on Thursday that due to scheduling conflicts, Nebraska's West Coast road trip to USC has been pushed back one day from its original schedule. Nebraska was originally intended to compete against the Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 15, but will instead take on USC a day later on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. CST. The game will now be streamed on B1G+.
The Huskers' road schedule turns tricky in November, beginning with a Friday night road test on Halloween against Wisconsin before returning home Sunday to host Oregon. The Huskers then remain in Lincoln for a Thursday night tilt against Illinois on Nov. 6 before departing for Minnesota for a Saturday afternoon matchup on Nov. 8. The Big Red then begin their West Coast venture on Friday, Nov. 14 at UCLA before their newly scheduled matchup with USC.
Last season, Nebraska welcomed both UCLA and USC to the Bob Devaney Sports Center for home matchups on a Friday and Sunday slate. Nebraska would handle both California schools, winning 3-1 over UCLA on Friday, Sept. 27, then sweeping No. 20 USC on Sunday.
Nebraska's last West Coast trip came in early November of 2024, as the Huskers visited Big Ten newcomers Oregon and Washington for a Thursday and Saturday trip. Nebraska handled business in back-to-back sweeps over the No. 12 Ducks and Washington en route to a national semifinal bid.
Nebraska is 3-1 all-time against the Trojans, as USC claimed the first win of the series in 1992 in a 3-1 victory on Nov. 13. Prior to the 2024 matchup, all of Nebraska and USC's volleyball matches had been on neutral sites in Westwood, Calif. in 1992, Long Beach, Calif. in 1997, and in Omaha in 2008. The Huskers have won the previous three meetings.
Emotions won't run as high in the 2025 matchup as they did in Lincoln last September. Former Nebraska hitter Ally Batenhorst made her return to Nebraska after transferring from the program following the 2023 season. Batenhorst received a standing ovation from the Husker crowd leading into the contest and received a pregame embrace from Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez, Kennedi Orr, and Harper Murray.
Batenhorst would finish with 13 kills in the match while Nebraska settled in for their sixth-ranked victory at that point in their season. Murray finished with 12 kills, a pair of aces, and six digs in the contest, while Lexi Rodriguez had a match-high 13 digs.
Nebraska volleyball opens its 2025 season with the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 9 followed by the Nebraska Alumni Match the following Saturday. The Huskers' regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 22, against Pittsburgh as part of the AVCA First Serve, and awaits the start of Big Ten play until Wednesday, Sept. 24, against Michigan. The Big Red will appear on 19 regular-season national television appearances across the Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, NBC, ABC, and ESPN, as well as having select games streamed on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage 2:30 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match 6 p.m. NPM
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 6 p.m. FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m.
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m.
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central
