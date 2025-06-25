Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, Dani Busboom Kelly to Represent Huskers at Big Ten Media Days
Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, and new coach Dani Busboom Kelly are set to take the center stage in the Windy City for the Big Ten Conference's volleyball media days set for later this summer.
Nebraska volleyball announced their media representatives in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon, listing junior outside Harper Murray and senior middle Rebekah Allick as the player representatives. First-year Husker head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will also make the trip for the Huskers in Chicago as her first Big Ten Media Days appearance since replacing the retired John Cook.
This year's event will the fourth Big Ten Volleyball Media Days hosted by the conference, as the inaugural event was held in 2022 at the Big Ten Network studios in Chicago. The two-day event will feature student-athlete and head coach attendees from all 18 Big Ten schools as nine conference teams will be represented each day. Nebraska is set to speak on the opening day, July 28.
Murray and Allick become the seventh and eighth Nebraska players to attend Big Ten Media Days in the program's history, following former Huskers Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik (2022), Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez (2023), and Lindsay Krause and Kennedi Orr (2024). Former coach John Cook attended the past three Big Ten Media Days.
Murray enters her junior season following an AVCA All-American Second Team appearance in her second season in Lincoln, following up a freshman All-American campaign in 2023. Murray earned All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-Region Team for the second consecutive season as well, leading the team in kills while hitting .257 on the season with 39 service aces. She ended her sophomore year with nine double-doubles, aiding Nebraska to a Final Four appearance.
Allick, a Lincoln native, enters her senior year after back-to-back appearances on the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten Second Team in her freshman and sophomore seasons in 2022 and 2023. Allick earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week nods twice in the 2024 season, and was the AVCA First Serve Showcase MVP following a 3-1 win over Kentucky. Allick aided Nebraska with 11 kills, 12 blocks, and a .667 hitting percentage in the season-opening victory over the No. 9 Wildcats.
Murray and Allick have had their share of the spotlight over their tenures in Lincoln, as both were heavily featured in the ESPN Documentary "No Place Like Nebraska" that premiered in August of 2024. The film followed the storyline of Allick's hometown tenure in staying in Nebraska to compete for the Huskers, while also sharing the up-and-down freshman campaign and offseason of Murray.
Murray and Allick have continued to stay in the limelight recently as the outside hitter has been active on social media and featured Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule in a recent video during spring football practices. Allick attended the "Stand with Women" Act signed into Nebraska law in early June, and has been an advocate for same-sex sport participation in the state.
Both players are likely candidates for Nebraska volleyball's exclusive captain title heading into the 2025 season, as both positions were left vacant by graduating seniors Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason. Both had been captains since the 2023 season. In recent history, the captain titles had not been announced until prior to the season in August.
Dani Busboom Kelly will make her first Big Ten Media days appearance since taking the head coaching role from John Cook on Jan. 29. "DBK" led the Huskers through their first spring practices and both spring exhibitions against Kansas and South Dakota State, then announced the the birth of her second child in May. Busboom Kelly was recently pinned as the lighter of the torch for the 2025 Nebraska Cornhusker State Games.
The Big Ten Conference Volleyball Media Days will be held in Chicago from July 28-29 at the Big Ten Network studios.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville)
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State
- Sept. 7 vs. California
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
- Sept. 16 at Creighton
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
- Oct. 3 at Penn State
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota
- Nov. 14 at UCLA
- Nov. 15 at USC
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State
Home matches are bolded.
