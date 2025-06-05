'Stand with Women' Act Signed into Nebraska Law; Multiple Huskers Attend as Advocates
A new law on sport participation has been signed in Nebraska.
Governor Jim Pillen signed the "Stand with Women" Act into law this week. The new law requires students in kindergarten through college to play on athletic teams that align with their sex at birth.
Multiple Husker athletes have been advocates for the act to pass. Both NU softball pitcher Jordy Bahl and volleyball middle blocker Rebekah Allick were in attendance for the signing at the Capitol.
"It's incredible to be the 28th state that is getting this done," Bahl said.
"This is common sense," Allick said. "We're trying to defend reality, which is such a crazy fight that we have to fight."
The law does not include language about bathroom or locker room use. The bill had that language stripped by an amendment before passing for the final time and being sent to the governor for signing.
While the issue of transgender athletes in competition has not been put into practice for Nebraska, the collegiate landscape has seen some schools take matters into their own hands when facing a transgender opponent.
This past volleyball season, multiple teams across the Mountain West Conference refused to play San Jose State due to their inclusion of a transgender athlete. Boise State refused to play three times, including in the conference tournament and electing to instead have their season end early.
