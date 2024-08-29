Nebraska Volleyball Preview: Ameritas Players Challenge
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team had plenty of hype to live up to heading into its season opener against No. 9 Kentucky in the first televised college volleyball match of the season. Fresh off the release of E60’s “No Place Like Nebraska”, there was no shortage of attention and spotlight on the Huskers.
Despite looking a little rough around the edges offensively, Nebraska took care of business against the Wildcats in a four-set victory. Outside hitters Harper Murray and Lindsay Krause had far from their best nights, but it was the middle blockers who picked up the slack. Rebekah Allick wanted some attention of her own after teammate Andi Jackson created headlines after her masterful performance in the Red-White Scrimmage. Allick posted 12 blocks with 11 kills on a .667 hitting percentage while Jackson added 10 kills of her own on a .412 clip as the Huskers posted 18 blocks for their highest total since 2018.
Nebraska now turns its attention to its home opener this weekend for the Ameritas Players Challenge. Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will all wander into Lincoln with the Huskers facing the latter two.
Here’s all you need to know for the Ameritas Players Challenge.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Where: Bob Devaney Sports Center
When: Friday, August 30, 7 p.m. CDT
Watch: Nebraska Public Media
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Scout
Head Coach: Steve Greene | 8th Season | 135-100 record at school | Winningest Coach in School History
2023 Record: 22-10 (16-2 Southland, 2nd) | Swept by No. 1 Southeastern in Southland Conference Tournament Final
Record Against Nebraska: 0-1 (2022)
Key Returners: Kyndal Payne, OH, Sr. | Leah Stolfus, MB, Sr. | Kayla White, L, Sr.
Key Departures: Belle Morgan, S (Eligibility) | Morgan Smith, MB (Eligibility)
Outlook: The Islanders return three of their four all-conference performers from last season and should once again be near the top of the pack in the Southland Conference and push for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Steve Greene enters his 8th season with Corpus-Christi and he knows how to win taking the Islanders to three of their four NCAA Tournament appearances in school history.
Returning senior outside hitter Kyndal Payne will be a big proponent in that push. Payne has excelled in her time under Greene, becoming a two-time AVCA Honorable Mention, three-time All-Southland selection and 2023 Southland Player of the Year in her three seasons. Fellow senior Leah Stolfus will anchor the middle having claimed back-to-back Southland All-Conference First Team honors. She’s a weapon in the middle averaging over three kills per set for two-straight years. Kayla White returns to the starting libero position after leading Corpus Christi with a 4.37 digs per set mark. She led all Southland liberos in passing average and good pass percentage in 2023.
Setter will be the question mark for the Islanders. Gone is 2023 Southland Setter of the Year and AVCA Honorable Mention Belle Morgan. Morgan was a hit out of the portal for Greene and he’s going there again. 5-6 graduate student Alex Hoglund arrives to the Islanders after four seasons at San Diego where she was part of the 2022 team that reached the NCAA Final Four. Hoglund didn’t get much playing time with the Toreros, finishing with just under 200 assists in her four seasons with 131 of those coming in her senior year. Junior Rylie Romero will also compete for the spot after seeing action in 21 matches in her sophomore season.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 2 Nebraska vs. TCU
Where: Bob Devaney Sports Center
When: Saturday, August 31, 7:30 p.m. CDT
Watch: B1G+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
TCU Scout
Head Coach: Jason Williams | 3rd Season | 34-26 record at school
2023 Record: 17-15 (8-10 Big 12, 8th)
Record Against Nebraska: 0-1 (2016)
Key Returners: Melanie Parra, OH, Sr. | Jalyn Gibson, OH, Jr. | Cecily Bramschreiber, L, Sr.
Key Departures: Brianna Green, MB (Eligibility) | Audrey Nalls, OH (Eligibility)
Outlook: After finishing under .500 four times from 2017 to 2021, TCU plucked away Baylor Associate Head Coach Jason Williams and the program has grown in success since. The Horn Frogs have reached back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in his first two seasons with both ending in the Round of 32.
TCU does lose firepower with the graduations of standout middle blocker Brianna Green and outside hitter Audrey Nalls, who racked over 400 points and was named to the 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team. Williams does have his best player returning however, with AVCA Third Team All-American outside hitter Melanie Parra returning for her senior season. The Mexico native posted two 34-kill performances last year earning her an AVCA National Player of the Week honor. She ended the year with 482 kills, 47 aces, 266 digs and 70 blocks while setting the school season record with 569 points.
Alongside Parra will be 6-2 attacker Jalyn Gibson. A selection to the All-Big 12 Second Team last season, Gibson averaged 3.24 kills per set and hit a team-best .259 in 28 matches. Cecily Bramschreiber provides stability and experience at libero. She started all 32 matches last year for the Horn Frogs recording 464 digs (3.68 per set) and 26 aces. She has had an interesting career in Fort Worth, playing as an outside hitter during her injury-shortened sophomore season before returning to libero the very next year.
Let’s not forget the freshman. Williams has TCU recruiting in a major upswing landing the No. 9 ranked recruiting class last cycle, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Mikala Young walks into a loaded hitters room with Perra and Gibson, but she was ranked as the No. 46 overall prospect and No. 15 in the state of Texas. Alice Volpe is blocked by Bramschreiber, but she might get more action with the brand-new two libero rule in volleyball. She was the No. 83 overall prospect from Texas and earned AVCA First Team All-American honors as a senior.
TCU has been fairly feisty against ranked teams in the two seasons under Williams. The Horn Frogs topped three ranked opponents in 2023, which included No. 20 Baylor twice in consecutive nights and No. 22 Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska is still the heavy favorite, but Tuesday showed there’s some rust to this 2024 Husker squad. If Nebraska stumbles, don’t be surprised to see TCU give NU fits.
