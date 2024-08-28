Several Huskers Land on National Football League Rosters
National Football League roster cuts arrived Tuesday, nullifying, or at least postponing, hundreds of professional football careers in the process. Several Nebraska football alumni, however, had their contracts continued after training camps concluded.
In Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers once again retained linebacker Lavonte David and receiver Trey Palmer as both aim to be key pieces to the reigning NFC South champions. David is coming off a 134-tackle year and entering his 13th season. Palmer wrapped a solid rookie season in 2023, snagging 39 catches for 385 yards and three scores.
Elsewhere in the NFC South, receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was cut by his hometown New Orleans Saints. Kearney native and former Husker defensive back Isaiah Stalbird was also cut by the Saints. In Carolina, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle was unable to garner a second year with the Panthers.
The AFC South will feature two Blackshirts, including defensive lineman Khalil Davis on the Houston Texans and linebacker/special teams ace Luke Gifford for the Tennessee Titans. Both players are entering their second years with their respective franchises.
The NFC North will not have a Nebraska player on a game day roster for Week 1, as the Green Bay Packers released receiver Samori Toure on Tuesday. Toure did sign on with the Chicago Bears' practice squad.
In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals' featured cornerback remains Cam Taylor-Britt after a solid sophomore season that included four interceptions. The Bengals, however, cut defensive lineman Carlos Davis.
The NFC East saw former Husker lineman Nick Gates cut by the Eagles, though he is reportedly signing with the practice squad. Philadelphia is expected to start Beatrice native Cam Jurgens at center to replace All-Pro Jason Kelce. The New York Giants cut former Husker and Oregon Duck defensive lineman Casey Rogers.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez's stellar preseason did not include a roster spot, as the New York Jets elected to keep Florida State rookie Jordan Travis on the roster.
Arizona and San Francisco will both include a Husker as the Cardinals signed tight end Travis Vokolek and the 49ers kept defensive lineman Maliek Collins in the NFC West. Despite some strong preseason showings, defensive lineman Ben Stille was released by Arizona.
Finally in the AFC West, Ameer Abdullah, the former Husker running back, was included on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster. Lineman Brenden Jaimes was also signed to the Los Angeles Chargers gameday roster. The Denver Broncos released two Nebraska defensive backs, Omar Brown and Quinton Newsome.
Nebraska did not have a player selected in April's NFL draft, but nine current Huskers are on the preseason Reese's Senior Bowl players to watch list.
