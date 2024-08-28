All Huskers

Several Huskers Land on National Football League Rosters

A number of former Nebraska football players received bad news when NFL roster cuts were announced Tuesday, while some will continue their professional football careers.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium.
Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

National Football League roster cuts arrived Tuesday, nullifying, or at least postponing, hundreds of professional football careers in the process. Several Nebraska football alumni, however, had their contracts continued after training camps concluded.

In Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers once again retained linebacker Lavonte David and receiver Trey Palmer as both aim to be key pieces to the reigning NFC South champions. David is coming off a 134-tackle year and entering his 13th season. Palmer wrapped a solid rookie season in 2023, snagging 39 catches for 385 yards and three scores.

Elsewhere in the NFC South, receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was cut by his hometown New Orleans Saints. Kearney native and former Husker defensive back Isaiah Stalbird was also cut by the Saints. In Carolina, defensive back Dicaprio Bootle was unable to garner a second year with the Panthers.

Chicago Bears running back Trestan Ebner (25) carries the ball as Tennessee Titans linebacker Luke Gifford (57)
Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Trestan Ebner (25) carries the ball as Tennessee Titans linebacker Luke Gifford (57) moves in to make the tackle in the first half at Soldier Field. / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC South will feature two Blackshirts, including defensive lineman Khalil Davis on the Houston Texans and linebacker/special teams ace Luke Gifford for the Tennessee Titans. Both players are entering their second years with their respective franchises.

The NFC North will not have a Nebraska player on a game day roster for Week 1, as the Green Bay Packers released receiver Samori Toure on Tuesday. Toure did sign on with the Chicago Bears' practice squad.

In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals' featured cornerback remains Cam Taylor-Britt after a solid sophomore season that included four interceptions. The Bengals, however, cut defensive lineman Carlos Davis.

Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) blocks against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens blocks against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East saw former Husker lineman Nick Gates cut by the Eagles, though he is reportedly signing with the practice squad. Philadelphia is expected to start Beatrice native Cam Jurgens at center to replace All-Pro Jason Kelce. The New York Giants cut former Husker and Oregon Duck defensive lineman Casey Rogers.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez's stellar preseason did not include a roster spot, as the New York Jets elected to keep Florida State rookie Jordan Travis on the roster.

Arizona and San Francisco will both include a Husker as the Cardinals signed tight end Travis Vokolek and the 49ers kept defensive lineman Maliek Collins in the NFC West. Despite some strong preseason showings, defensive lineman Ben Stille was released by Arizona.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) attempts to escape Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins
Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett attempts to escape defensive pressure by Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Finally in the AFC West, Ameer Abdullah, the former Husker running back, was included on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster. Lineman Brenden Jaimes was also signed to the Los Angeles Chargers gameday roster. The Denver Broncos released two Nebraska defensive backs, Omar Brown and Quinton Newsome.

Nebraska did not have a player selected in April's NFL draft, but nine current Huskers are on the preseason Reese's Senior Bowl players to watch list.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) returns a kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah returns a kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

MORE: The Single-Digit Jerseys’ Place Among Husker Football Traditions

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball’s Middles Key to 2024 ‘Race for the Roses’

MORE: Nebraska vs UTEP: The Start of Something Special

MORE: Defending the Greatness of Nebraska Football

MORE: Lindsay Krause Shines in Husker Volleyball's Season Opener Against No. 9 Kentucky

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football