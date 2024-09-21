Nebraska Volleyball Preview: No. 4 Louisville
The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team is riding high into one of its biggest matches of the season against former NU player and coach Dani Busboom Kelly and her No. 4 Louisville team.
Earlier this week, in a litmus test with national implications, the Huskers dismantled blueblood rival and No. 2 Stanford in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 sweep Wednesday night at a sold-out Devaney Center to send a statement throughout college volleyball. The Nebraska floor defense shined bright, with blocking help from Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson to hold the Cardinal to a season-low .100 hitting percentage.
“We’re a Final Four team,” Nebraska opposite Merritt Beason said. “We’re learning each and every match. For us, we can go out there, stick to a game plan and we can execute. I’m sure this will be a huge confidence boost, but we have another Final Four match on Sunday, so we also can’t get cocky and let it get to our head.”
Sunday marks the first-ever college volleyball regular season match broadcast on ABC, which is another huge milestone in what should be a banner year for the sport with more broadcasts set on ESPN and NBC.
Here’s all you need to know for Sunday’s national showdown.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: No. 5 Nebraska (8-1) at No. 4 Louisville (8-1)
Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY.
Time: 11:30 a.m. CDT
Watch: ABC
Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Louisville Scout
Head Coach: Dani Busboom Kelly | 8th Season | 174-38 (.821) career record | 2021 AVCA National Coach of the Year, Three-time ACC Coach of the Year (‘22, ‘21, ‘20).
2023 Record: 27-5 (15-3 ACC, 2nd) | Two AVCA Second Team selections, One AVCA Third Team member | ACC Co-Player and Defensive Player of the Year, three All-ACC First Team selections, three All-ACC Second Team selections | 3-2 loss to No. 4 Pittsburgh in the Elite Eight.
Record Against Nebraska: 1-5 (2023 last matchup, Louisville won 3-0)
Fun Fact: As part of her six-year contract extension signed in December 2021, Dani Busboom Kelly has a no-strings escape clause if Nebraska hires her as head coach. She would not have to pay a buyout.
Key Returners: Anna DeBeer, OH, Gr.. | Charitie Luper, OH, Sr. | Elena Scott, L, Sr. | Cara Cresse, MB, Sr. | Elle Glock, S, RS-Jr. | Phekran Kong, MB, Gr. |
Key Additions: Sofia Maldonado Diaz, OH, Sr. (Arizona) | Nayelis Cabello, S, Fr. (Recruit)
Key Departures: Aiko Jones, OPP (Eligibility) | Brigitta Petrenko, S (Eligibility)
Outlook: Despite the program having past success, former Husker coach and player Dani Busboom Kelly has taken the Louisville volleyball program to new heights. The Cardinals have reached the Elite Eight in four of the past five seasons under Kelly including the school’s only two Final Four appearances highlighted by national runner-up finish in 2022.
Louisville had another successful season in 2023 under Kelly, reaching another regional final before losing to rival Pittsburgh in a five-set thriller. The Cardinals reached a final ranking of No. 6 and produced three AVCA All-Americans. What makes 2024 such an important year is that the Cardinals bring back virtually every core piece of last year’s team. The only starter that graduated was opposite Aiko Jones who put together 323 points off of 2.22 kills and 1.31 digs per set marks with 86 blocks and 27 aces. Backup setter Brigitta Petrenko also graduated and she leaves behind 29 aces, which was second on the team.
Outside hitter Anna DeBeer, libero Elena Scott and middle blocker Cara Cresse make up the core of this talented Louisville squad. Voted a career-best AVCA Second Team All-American in 2023, DeBeer spearheads a dynamic duo with UCLA transfer Charitie Luper. However, DeBeer has had a slow start to her fifth collegiate season, averaging 2.45 kills per set on a lowly .148 hitting percentage. She’s on pace for her worst career season in regard to efficiency as well as her lowest full season total in kills. Luper has taken control in that regard with a 3.10 kills and 2.16 digs per set. Arizona transfer Sofia Maldonado Diaz has also come in and has 2.06 kills per set through 32 sets.
Another two-time AVCA All-American, Scott is off to a scorching start to her senior campaign. She’s averaging a career-best 4.56 digs per set with eight aces, which is second best on the team. She’s already a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Week winner this season with one of those coming after last week in which she secured two 23-dig performances against Northern Iowa and No. 9 Creighton.
Returning all-american middle blocker Cresse, Phekran Kong and youngster Reese Robins form a dynamic trio in the middle. Cresse produced 349 points last season by averaging 2.38 kills per set on a team-high .440 clip to go with 111 blocks and 17 aces in her redshirt sophomore season. Kong returns for her fifth season after leading the Cardinals with 117 blocks in 2023 along with 1.83 kills per set on a .319 hitting percentage. 6-5 true sophomore Robins flexes between opposite and middle blocker. She’s averaging 1.88 kills per set and 23 blocks.
Wahoo High School graduate and Nebraska native Elle Glock returns to Louisville after averaging 10 assists per set in her first season as the starting setter. However, the Cardinals have shifted to a 6-2 offense with the addition of freshman distributor Nayelis Cabello. Heralding from Clermont, Florida, Cabello and Glock both average five assists per set in the two-setter system. With an 8-1 record, the 6-2 has worked for the Cardinals, but their team hitting percentage (.261) is down from .279 a season ago.
The Huskers have called this a “Final Four week” and they weren’t kidding. A sweep against No. 2 Stanford is exactly how you build momentum into a rowdy road match. More than 11,000 fans are expected to pack into KFC Yum! Arena which will give the Huskers a rare look into what it’s like on the other side of a raucous crowd. It’s hard not to choose Nebraska based on the way they’ve been playing, but a crazy environment was one half of a recipe that SMU used in pulling off the biggest upset of the college volleyball season over the Huskers just a couple weeks ago.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.