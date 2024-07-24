All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Star to "Serve" at Lincoln Store

Husker Rebekah Allick will work the register coming in early August for a Lincoln location.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Rebekah Allick poses with merch at Norm's on 48th where she will run the register during an upcoming lunch rush.
The Nebraska volleyball program will be out in the Lincoln area running registers and serving the community for a Thursday lunch rush.

Rebekah Allick, a junior middle blocker for the Big Red, has agreed to join the Norm's on 48th location to run the register for lunch on Friday, Aug. 2, beginning at 11 a.m., according to the location's Facebook page.

“Rebekah's a Norms on 48th favorite,” part owner of Norm’s on 48th Tyler Sell said. “We are excited to have her come out.”

Husker fans on the post agree, as one commenter stated that "we love Rebekah Allick!"

Allick, a Lincoln native and four-year high school letter winner at Lincoln North Star and Waverly high schools, was named to the AVCA All-Region and All-Big Ten second teams for the second year in a row in 2023. She averaged 1.76 kills per set in 32 matches played, going with a team-high 1.50 blocks per set.

Allick was a fan favorite for the NCAA Championship runner-up bid as well, posting a career-high 12 blocks in the NCAA Regional Final win over Arkansas on Dec. 9.

