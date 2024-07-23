Nebraska Volleyball Selects Veterans to Represent Huskers at Big Ten Media Day
The Nebraska Volleyball team is eager to reclaim their spot in the national championship match for 2024. That journey begins in Chicago on Aug. 6, as Nebraska will join other conference schools as part of the Big Ten Volleyball Media Day.
In a social media post Monday, Husker Volleyball announced that Lindsay Krause and Kennedi Orr would represent the Big Red - along with head coach John Cook - in the Windy City.
Krause, a Papillion native and senior outside hitter for the Huskers, is coming off a disappointing season in 2023 after missing the second-half of the year with an injury in mid-October. She was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Oct. 9 after having a season-high 15 kills at Michigan.
She also recorded 13 kills in a sweep of Penn State on Oct. 14. Krause aims to get back to her distinguished accolades, such as being named a part of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021) and the NCAA Austin Regional All-Tournament Team (2021)
Orr played in 29 matches as a serving sub for the Big Red as a junior in 2023, tallying 39 digs, seven aces, and three assists. She had a season-high five digs in her season debut against Long Beach State, and served an ace in seven different matches.
Voice of Nebraska Volleyball John Baylor told KLIN Radio's "LNK Today" he admires the loyalty Orr has shown to the program.
"She's a Minnesota kid," Baylor said. "She could have gone and played all over the place. It speaks a lot to her character. We're very fortunate to have her.
"Players love playing with her. I have a feeling she's going to have some big moments this year. Kennedy Orr's going to be in the middle of some very important junctures in this coming season."
The Huskers fell short of the 2023 national crown, and begin their regular season at the KFC Yum! Center against Kentucky.
