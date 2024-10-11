Indiana Football to Host First Sellout of Season Against Nebraska
Nebraska football isn't the only Big Ten program filling their stadium on Saturdays.
Indiana football announced on social media on Thursday that their Oct. 19 matchup against the Huskers will be a home sellout at the Hoosiers' Memorial Stadium. "The Rock" garnered its first sold-out environment since 2021, when Indiana welcomed Ohio State. This becomes the sixth sellout for Indiana since 2014.
The Hoosiers have given their fans plenty to cheer for, beginning their season 6-0 and having entered the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches top 25 polls. Indiana is also one of just 12 remaining unbeaten teams in college football, and have been only one of three teams to have not trailed yet this season.
The No. 18 Hoosiers vaulted up five spots in the latest poll after a 41-24 road win at Northwestern last week, pushing Indiana to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in Big Ten Conference play. Indiana has dispatched UCLA 42-13 in California, while overcoming Maryland 42-28 in Bloomington on Sept. 28. The Hoosiers have been formidable at home under new coach Curt Cignetti, averaging nearly 51 points per contest while at their home turf.
Nebraska has shared a similar home-field advantage, having sold out 401 consecutive contests dating back to 1962. The Huskers have also started the season 5-1, with five of their six contests being played in Lincoln. Nebraska's lone road contest this year - a 28-10 victory in West Lafayette over Purdue - was another sellout crowd, as Ross-Ade Stadium celebrated homecoming with 61,441 in attendance.
The Hoosiers will also welcome Nebraska for their homecoming game on Oct. 19. Indiana fans have been anxious for their fresh start, with ticket sales reportedly increasing by ten percent prior to the start of the season. Indiana's Memorial Stadium holds a capacity of 56,626, good for tenth highest capacity in the conference.
Fans online have speculated, however, that Indiana sold-out their homecoming tilt with the Huskers due to the passionate traveling of Nebraska's fans. However, as of Friday morning, Nebraska fan allotment tickets were still available for purchase.
Nebraska is continuing to receive votes in both the AP and Coaches polls, and if the Huskers push into the top 25, both teams would be ranked following their bye weeks this week. That would make the contest the first ranked-on-ranked matchup in Bloomington since 1993. Indiana did host Michigan in a ranked battle in 2020, but due to COVID protocols fans were not allowed into Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers and Hoosiers await their Big Ten battle for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff with television coverage on FOX. FOX's marquee pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, will be a part of the game day festivities as well.
