Nebraska-Indiana Blowout Ends as One of Most Watched Games of Week Eight
Nebraska football was not only embarrassed by Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington, but the Huskers' defeat was also showcased to a wide-viewing national audience.
The Huskers 56-7 loss at Indiana in week eight ended as the fourth-most watched broadcast of the college football slate for college football's week eight slate according to On3 and several network press releases and streaming viewership data. Nebraska's 11 a.m. CDT kickoff had 3.2 million viewers on FOX, as the network's premiere pregame show "Big Noon Kickoff" preluded the contest.
Nebraska's loss was not the highest-viewed contest of the 11 a.m. CDT / 12 p.m. EDT kickoff window, as No. 6 Miami's narrow victory over Louisville concluded with 4.1 million viewers. The Cardinals continued to battle with the Hurricanes in a 52-45 final in a contest featuring Heisman hopeful quarterback Cam Ward.
The weekend was led by the top-five SEC battle in Austin, as the then-No. 1 rated Texas Longhorns fell to Georgia 30-15. The contest peaked at 13.2 million viewers, with several dramatic moments in the contest including a quarterback change from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning, and the infamous bottle-throwing from Longhorn fans to overturn a controversial pass interference call. The game was part of ESPN and ABC's marquee "Saturday Night College Football" package, with ESPN's College GameDay previewing the contest from the University of Texas' campus.
The second-most watched broadcast of Saturday's slate was another SEC matchup and rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee as the Volunteers lifted themselves back into the national championship conversation after a 24-17 win in Tuscaloosa. The ABC broadcast began at 2:30 p.m. CDT and peaked at 10.2 million viewers.
The next most-watched games of the weekend included Michigan at Illinois on CBS (3 million viewers), Auburn at Missouri on ESPN (2.4 million), Colorado and Arizona on FOX (2 million), Notre Dame at Georgia Tech on ESPN (1.59 million), and Iowa at Michigan State (1.57 million). Friday's FOX broadcast of No. 1 Oregon at Purdue garnered 2.1 million viewers, good for seventh on the weekend.
Nebraska is familiar with being one of the most-watched games of the weekend this season, breaking records on NBC for their contest with Colorado, and being a top-ten most watched contest nearly every week including their Friday tilt with Illinois despite the 31-24 loss back on Sept. 20. The Huskers have three national broadcasts slated on their remaining five games of the season, including Saturday's contest at Ohio State on FOX, their home tilt against UCLA on the Big Ten Network, and the regular-season finale at Iowa on NBC.
The Huskers will battle the Buckeyes on Saturday from Columbus with kickoff at 11 a.m. CDT as the Big Noon Kickoff crew will begin their pregame coverage prior to the start of the contest.
