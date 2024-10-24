All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Rahmir Johnson Ruled Out for Huskers' Game Against Ohio State

The senior running back won't play Saturday but defensive back DeShon Singleton will, coach Matt Rhule said Thursday.

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets set before a play during the second quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.
Senior running back Rahmir Johnson went through concussion protocol after the Indiana game and won't play Saturday against Ohio State, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule said Thursday.

The news was better with respect to defensive back DeShon Singleton, who is cleared to play against the Buckeyes as the Huskers try to rebound from a 56-7 drubbing against Indiana.

More from Kaleb Henry on Rhule's session with the media, his final one before Saturday's 11 a.m. CDT game at the Horseshoe in Columbus:

  • Been a good week of practice.
  • Made improvements everywhere despite game weeks needing focus on the opponent.
  • On offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield: "I don't want Satt worried about the yards per play," wants him worried about the blocking.
  • Liked how tight end Thomas Fidone played against Indiana even with the score going the other way. Played on a sprained ankle.
  • Rahmir's absence means more opportunities for other guys on third downs and kickoff returns.
  • "Carter (Nelson) is gonna be a tremendous player."
  • As guys get banged up you're likely to see more younger players stepping in.
  • Ohio State has "no weakness."
  • Not looking to reinvent the team, just go win the turnover battle and do better on third downs.
  • Doesn't spend much time on analytics in game weeks, prefers to look at blocking and tackling, but during bye weeks and offseason digs deep into those: EPA, yards per game, turnover rate, etc. Wants more explosive plays.
  • Challenged guys for continued improvement in perimeter blocking. Doing more of it live and getting the guys better and more comfortable at it.
  • Respect for Ohio State head coacdh Ryan Day. On the same staff at Temple for a bit. Tried to hire him to join him in the NFL.

JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

