No Shock: Nebraska Volleyball Handily Sweeps Wichita State

Husker volleyball changed their starting lineup and still broke out the brooms against Wichita State.

No. 5 Nebraska volleyball (8-1) swept Wichita State (3-6) 25-13, 25-12, 25-12 in the final match of the Nebraska Classic.

Nebraska never trailed, nor was tied with, Wichita State (outside of 0-0) throughout all three sets.

A very efficient and well-balanced Nebraska attack hit .477 for the match and saw five attackers hit over .300. The Blackshorts defense put on a clinic holding the Shockers to a .096 hitting percentage and out killing Wichita State 50-27.

Sophomore setter Bergen Reilly set the pace and spread the ball around, collecting another double-double with 35 assists and 10 digs. She was also more aggressive than usual finishing with three kills including a swing on an overpass that got the crowd hyped.

Nebraska volleyball's Taylor Landfair jousts at the net against Wichita State.
Nebraska volleyball's Taylor Landfair jousts at the net against Wichita State. / Nebraska Athletics

Harper Murray led the charge for the Huskers hitters with 14 kills at a hearty .542 clip while also flying around on defense with 11 digs. One of her kills came off a left handed swing, Murray is right handed, that almost brought the whole Bob Devaney Sports Center down.

Andi Jackson and Merritt Beason both finished with 10 kills at .600 and .471 hitting percentages, respectfully. Beason added two aces while Jackson sent back three attacks for good measure.

The lineup got a shakeup Saturday. Leyla Blackwell got her first start at middle blocker for the Big Red. Taylor Landfair made her second start at outside hitter for the scarlet and cream.

Landfair finished with nine kills and two digs. Blackwell added four kills and three blocks.

Next up for the Huskers is a home date with another new ACC member, No.2 Stanford, on Sept. 18 inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 7 p.m. CDT.

