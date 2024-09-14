HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Northern Iowa
The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to build off a dominant 28-10 victory over Colorado by taking on Northern Iowa. It's the second consecutive night game for the Huskers with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network.
The HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers SI crew make their predictions. The average score is 42-8 Nebraska.
Last week's closest prediction for Nebraska vs. Colorado was David Max with a 28-21 score prediction for the Huskers. That was 11 points off the actual 28-10 final.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 48-10
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 34-7
Austin Jacobsen
Nebraska 45-17
Eric Hess
Nebraska 38-14
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 37-6
Josh Petersen
Nebraska 38-10
Joe Hudson
Nebraska 42-7
ThotDoc*
Nebraska 48-7
Enrique Alvarez-Clary
Nebraska 31-21
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 38-14
Maren Angus-Coombs
Nebraska 41-0
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 52-3
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
Nebraska 35-10
David Max*
Nebraska 49-7
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 38-0
Caleb Sisk
Nebraska 42-7
Chris Fort
Nebraska 46-10
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 49-3
Redcast Rob
Nebraska 41-3
Redcast Boomer
Nebraska 35-7
Redcast Abbie
Nebraska 52-7
Redcast Honke
The Why
Kaleb Henry: Nebraska will jump all over UNI. I expect more downfield shots in the passing game than the Huskers called last week. The Panthers manage a field goal against the top line of Blackshirts then get a late touchdown when third and fourth string guys get reps.
Austin Jacobsen: Matt Rhule wants to make Nebraska a championship winning program. Part of that process includes winning games - like this one - convincingly. While it won't be an SEC blowout due to the Panthers' ability to ground and pound limiting possessions, it feels like a game that the Huskers box score won't emulate how the game actually felt. The best stat following this game will be how many NU players contributed - my guess? 100.
Eric Hess: Nebraska gets up big early, and the starters get some valuable rest before a short week, while the second unit gives up some points in the second half.
Josh Petersen: A bit of a clunky game at times coming off the emotion of the Colorado game. WRs bounce back from a mid game and the defense causes a couple turnovers.
ThotDoc: This score may be up to coach Matt Rhule as it will depend on when he decides to call off the dogs. UNI is a run first team and that doesn't bode well against a Blackshirt defense giving up just 36 yards per game. Barring a turnover frenzy, the Huskers should score early and often allowing Rhule to clear the bench in the 4th quarter.
Cole Stukenholtz: Blackshirts get the shutout, Raiola stays efficient, and Alvano hits a pair of FGs on a feel-good Saturday night.
Middle-Aged Ball Coach: In recent years, Nebraska likely would have let the Colorado win go to their heads, so then they would struggle against Northern Iowa. This year's team feels different: hungry and focused. You can sense it in the players and the coaches at the press conferences. Lack of focus is the chief cause of turnovers, penalties, and mistakes, which are the building blocks of getting upset by a lesser opponent. I don't see that happening. I see waves of hungry aggressive players, especially on defense and in the trenches, which is where it most matters. The additional focus on Special Teams will hopefully help, too. Northern Iowa is walking into a buzz saw.
Tad Styker: Husker offense will be motivated by marginal second half against Colorado.
Chris Fort: Nebraska's offense hits on all cylinders early, getting the backups lots of reps. Northern Iowa gets a garbage time touchdown.
Enrique Alvarez-Clary: The Nebraska offense goes off for three passing touchdowns, three rushing scores and two field goals farther than 30 yards.
