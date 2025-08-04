Memorial Stadium Unveils Initial Prices for Alcohol, Concession Items
Nebraska football has officially popped the tab of alcohol sales inside the hallowed grounds of Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers' Big Red Preview on Saturday showcased more than just the 2025 version of the Nebraska football team. Fans, media and spectators at the live practice were also able to obtain the first version of Memorial Stadium's new concession stand prices, items, combinations, and alcohol purchases. Nebraska Athletics announced during the week leading up to the Big Red Preview that alcoholic beverages would be available for purchase for the live sessions.
Spectators posted photos of purchased beers that were available, as well as concession stand prices. While Nebraska remains a Pepsi affiliate for all soft drinks. Michelob Ultra and Bud Light were available for purchase at general concession stands Saturday.
"GBR Classics" were available, including the Nebraska-famous Runza sandwich, Valentino's Pizza, the Fairbury Red Dog, peanuts, popcorn, and theater box candy. The Runza and Valentino's pizza were the most expensive food items at $7 each, with a Red Dog costing $3.75. Peanuts, popcorn, and the theater box candy cost $5 each.
Beverage options include Aquafina water, Gatorade, Pepsi-branded bottled soda, and two beer options: Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, both in 16-ounce cans. A Michelob Ultra costs $12 compared to the Bud Light for $11, while a bottled soda costs $4, Gatorade at $5, and bottled water at $3.75.
Food-and-beverage combination specials were also available: Two Fairbury Red Dogs and a bottled soda cost $11, while the two Red Dogs and a Michelob Ultra special cost $19.
Another combo included the signature Runza sandwich and a bottled soda for $11, while a Runza and Michelob Ultra cost $19. There was not an option for a combination including Bud Light.
On Thursday, Nebraska's deputy athletic director for revenue generation, Tyler Kai, shared on social media photos of new concession venues at the Stadium. They included a "walk-thru" refrigerated section, refrigerators filled with Aquafina bottled water, 16-ounce cans of Busch Light, Bud Light, Modelo, Michelob Ultra, and a variety of flavors of NUTRL seltzers, and two new food stands: the "Blackshirt Barbecue" and "Herbie's Burger Co."
Alcohol sales had already been rolled out at other Nebraska athletic venues, including at Pinnacle Bank Arena for men's and women's basketball as well as in Haymarket Park forNebraska baseball and softball. Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen previously stated that alcohol sales could generate $3 million to $4 million per game and could reduce "dangerous drinking habits."
Saturday's Big Red Preview was the first football event at Memorial Stadium to allow alcohol sales. Previously, the 2023 Volleyball Day in Nebraska event and the 2021 Garth Brooks concert featured alcohol sales after temporary approval by the university.
