Three years ago, Whitney Lauenstein was out of volleyball, pondering what was next for her.

That year away from the sport was when she first seriously considered playing volleyball professionally.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter completed that journey on Monday night when she was the second overall pick by the Vegas Thrill of Major League Volleyball. She will finish the NCAA Tournament with Penn State before jumping straight into the professional season.

During the draft show, Lauenstein was interviewed while wearing a Thrill shirt and sitting next to her husband Luke and their daughter Layla, who stole the show.

“The draft makes you feel special,” she said Tuesday night after Penn State’s loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. “It was a really cool experience. I am so happy that I was able to be here with my teammates because it would have been so awkward if I was sitting at home by myself. I’m so grateful that I got to experience it with my teammates, and then also Luke and Layla were able to be there too.”

After her first two years at Nebraska, getting drafted might have seemed like a long shot for Lauenstein. She had stepped away from the sport following the 2022 season and later gave birth to her daughter, Layla, after an unexpected pregnancy. She worked two jobs and tried to figure out what was next.

She didn’t know whether she wanted to go back to college, and Major League Volleyball was about to begin its first season. In the end, she opted to continue her career at Texas, where she appeared in 23 sets over 10 matches in two seasons.

“I still wanted to play volleyball. NIL now makes it a job, so I felt like it would just be like an easy, smooth transition,” Lauenstein said about her thinking in 2023. “Then I had the opportunity to transfer, and I thought it would be a way better idea because I would be able to get my school paid for and finish that degree. After I left Texas, I just graduated, and I was like, “Hell, I want to play again. Let’s go for one more ride.” I mean, everyone’s going to be the five for five now, so I was like, “Why not me?”

Lauenstein has emerged as an offensive weapon for the Nittany Lions. She is averaging a career-best 3.07 kills per set and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection.

She’s also enjoying watching her twin sister play their final season at her alma mater, Waverly, where they won the school’s first volleyball state championship earlier this month. She watched the match from a hotel in Madison, Wisconsin, the day before PSU knocked off the Badgers in five sets. Lauenstein said she was so happy for her sisters and her former coach, Terri Neujahr.

“She did so much for my sisters, and she’s always been through everything for me and my family,” Lauenstein said. “She’s literally a part of my family, and to see that, I’m just so happy that they’re all successful.”

Even though it’s been a long journey with five seasons of volleyball over six years, Lauenstein said the sophomore version of her would be happy with how everything turned out.

“I always try to tell everyone: things happen, but you can still pursue what you want to do,” Lauenstein said. “Sophomore and freshman year me and senior year of high school me went through a lot. But she’s here. She’s still learning. I’m still a human being at the end of the day. I’m just trying to excel in my career and be good at school and have a lot of stuff on my resume and have fun.”

Nebraska defensive specialist Laney Choboy celebrates with middle blocker Andi Jackson during the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament at the Fishers Event Center. Choboy finished with 13 digs and two aces. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Choboy battles through illness

Laney Choboy has never had the flu before, so when she got sick over the weekend, it wiped her out.

Nebraska’s senior defensive specialist sat out Sunday’s Big Ten Tournament game while dealing with the illness, but she returned against Purdue on Tuesday for the semifinals.

Choboy had practiced only twice in the past week and didn’t feel 100 percent, but she knew her team needed her. As she went back to serve during the first set, she talked to herself to psych herself up.

“I said under my breath, ‘Carry the team on your back,’” Choboy said after the match. “As soon as I said that to myself, I was like, ‘All right, it’s go time now.’ There’s no more pity for whatever I’ve had going on for the last couple of days.”

By the time Nebraska came from behind to win the second set and even the match, the rally had sparked the Huskers into a dominant third set before they pulled out the victory in the fourth. She said even if they had dropped the second set, she felt like they had figured things out and grabbed momentum during the second set.

The difference came from serving tougher, which Choboy credits to her approach to the pep talk she gave herself. She said the match showed all the different styles Nebraska needed to win.

“That third set was more of the calm, free team that we usually play with,” Choboy said. “We also saw the gritty side that we can have in the second set, and being punched in the teeth in the first and coming back, and we saw basically all sides of Nebraska volleyball today. I think it was super impressive. That (third) set was really fun, but I’m also really happy that we had those first two sets and that we got to experience that.”

Leimbach slides into serving role

Keri Leimbach never quite knows when she’ll get the call to serve.

After filling in for Choboy on Sunday, the sophomore defensive specialist returned to her normal serving specialist role against the Boilermakers. Andi Jackson served her first time through the rotation, but then gave way to Leimbach for the rest of the match. The coaching staff prepped her for the role last week, and they usually confirm a rotation or two with her before she goes in.

It’s a challenging role as she stands on the sidelines for five and a half rotations before springing into action. Sometimes in the match’s biggest moments. Leimbach was at the service line for set point in the Huskers’ second-set comeback.

“I knew that I had to stick my serve,” the Lincoln Lutheran graduate said. “I just had to be confident in myself. I know my coaches wouldn’t put me in a position that I couldn’t be in. So I know they have confidence in me to hit my serve.”

She also served five times in the fourth set, including as part of a 3-0 run that put Nebraska up for good.

Ogbechie The Decoy

Manaia Ogbechie has been a breakout offensive weapon for the Huskers this season, but against Purdue, her skills were needed differently.

After she put up 10 kills on 14 swings the last time they played, Purdue entered the match with a game plan to slow down the NU middle blockers. The Boilermakers committed a defender to them and got two blockers up against Ogbechie and Jackson as much as possible.

Ogbechie finished with 15 attacks, resulting in six kills and four hitting errors, tying her career high. However, once she realized it would be difficult to get offense going, she switched tactics to create open shots for teammates like outside hitters Teraya Sigler and Harper Murray, who finished with 18 and 15 kills, respectively.

“I want to be the best human I can be, and if that means being the best decoy, for example, I am more than happy with that,” Ogbechie said. “We were actually able to use that in the later sets, and that was a big part of our strategy to win. I’m more than comfortable with that. I’m honored that they paid that much attention to us. That really frees us a lot at the pins.”

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