Six Female Husker Athletes, Led by Jordy Bahl, Featured in Political Ad
Six Husker student-athletes, including one volleyball player and five softball players, have appeared in an advertisement backing Initiative 434.
This initiative aims to formalize Nebraska’s existing abortion law, which restricts the procedure after the first trimester while allowing specific exceptions.
The political ad paid for by the group called Protect Women and Children.
"Nebraska, it's time to get off the bench. Out-of-state activists are pushing a radical amendment initiative 439," said Jordy Bahl and Rebekah Allick in the ad.
UNL softball players Bahl, Malia Thomas, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind, and Abbie Squier were featured in the ads, along with Allick from the volleyball team.
"This was too important for me to remain silent on," Bahl wrote in an Instagram post sharing the video to her more than 100,000 followers. "If Initiative 439 is passed, Nebraska women will be at risk. That’s why I voted FOR 434 and against 439. Keep our women, and children SAFE."
Bahl noted in a follow up post to X that none of the athletes were paid for their appearances.
"Imagine people seeing a commercial done with six young women supporting a pro-life movement, and immediately jumping to the conclusion that we were paid to take part. Nope! None of us received a penny! We just aren’t afraid to take a stand and protect life!"
In a statement to KETV, the school affirmed that students are permitted to "exercise their First Amendment rights" while clarifying that their views do not reflect those of the university.
"The University of Nebraska is not affiliated with the campaign activities of the candidates running for election to the Board of Regents. The opinions expressed by the candidates and the causes supported by their respective campaigns are their own and do not reflect the University of Nebraska," the university's statement said.
"Students at the University of Nebraska are private citizens and are able to exercise their First Amendment rights. The opinions expressed by students are their own and are not those of the University of Nebraska or Husker Athletics."
