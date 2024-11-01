Nebraska Football Preview: UCLA
With their backs against the wall and the crumbling reality of a successful 2024 season starting to unravel, the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team stepped up, pushing No. 4 Ohio State to the brink with a stingy defense and a hunger to create a shocker in the college football world.
Unfortunately, the Huskers’ morning matchup against the Buckeyes ended in a 21-17 loss with a game-sealing interception of freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola with 1:16 left near midfield. However, the impression was felt and Nebraska created momentum going into a four-game stretch that will come to define its season with either disappointment or playing in the postseason.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers battle for bowl eligibility.
How to Follow Along
• Matchup: Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 B1G) vs UCLA (2-5, 1-4 B1G)
• Line: Nebraska (-6.5), 40.5 O/U (BetMGM)
• Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
• Time: 2:30 p.m. CDT
• TV: Big Ten Network
• Broadcast Crew: Guy Haberman (PxP), Yogi Roth (Color) & Rhett Lewis (Sideline)
• Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
UCLA Scout
Head Coach: DeShaun Foster | 1st season | 2-5 UCLA Record | Former Bruin RB who’s second all-time with 44 touchdowns and third on the all-time rushing list with 3,194 yards.
2023 Record: 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12, T-7th) | One Consensus All-American | Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year | One All-Pac-12 First Team selection, Two All-Pac-12 Second Team selections, Six All-Pac-12 Honorable Mentions | 35-22 win over Boise State in LA Bowl.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 7-6 (2015 Foster Farms Bowl last meeting, 37-29 NU).
Fun Fact: There are plenty of connections between this Husker coaching staff and UCLA. Head coach Matt Rhule was an assistant with the Bruins in 2001 when Bruin head coach DeShaun Foster was a senior. Plus, NU defensive coordinator Tony White was teammates with Foster for three seasons from 1998 to 2000.
Key Returners: TJ Harden, RB, Jr. | Ethan Garbers, QB, R-Sr. | Keegan Jones, RB, R-Sr. | Molokai Matavao, TE, Sr. | Logan Loya, WR, R-Sr. | J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, R-Jr. | Carson Schwesinger, LB, R-Jr. | Kain Medrano, LB, R-Sr. | Oluwafemi Oladejo, LB, Sr. | Siale Taupaki, DL, R-Sr. | Spencer Holstege, OG, R-Sr. | Josh Carlin, OL, R-Sr. | Garrett DiGiorgio, OL, R-Jr.
Key Additions: Jalen Berger, RB, R-Sr. (Michigan State) | Rico Flores Jr., WR (Notre Dame) | Bryan Addison, DB, R-Sr. (Oregon) | KJ Wallace, DB, R-Sr. (Georgia Tech) | Ramon Henderson, DB, R-Sr. (Notre Dame) | Kaylin Moore, DB, Sr. (California).
Key Departures: Laiatu Latu, DE (Indianapolis Colts, No. 15 Overall) | Darius Muasau, LB (New York Giants, 6th Round) | Dante Moore, QB (Oregon) | Carson Steele, RB (Eligibility) | Kyle Ford, WR (USC) | Carsen Ryan, TE (Utah) | Kenny Churchwell III, DB (Eligibility) | Kamari Ramsey, DB (USC) | Carl Jones Jr., DL (Eligibility) | Gabriel Murphy, DL (Eligibility) | Grayson Murphy, LB (Eligibility) | Bruna Fina, OT (Duke) | Duke Clemens, C (Eligibility).
Outlook: UCLA was put into a tough position with the departure of former head coach Chip Kelly, who took his offensive mind to Columbus to become the offensive coordinator for his former quarterback Ryan Day at Ohio State. Kelly did a decent job with the Bruins, collecting at least eight wins in his final three seasons, but the vibe and connection between Kelly and the program wasn’t there. Reportedly, boosters weren’t thrilled with his approach and the embracement of NIL was lackluster.
To bridge that gap to boosters and fans, the UCLA administration hired one of their own in running backs coach DeShaun Foster, who is one of the school’s top tailbacks in history and brings a more youthful energy to the program. The first-year coach sought experience in his coaching staff and did so in hiring Eric Bieniemy as the OC and Associate Head Coach. Bieniemy made his name known with Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs as its offensive coordinator.
And despite Foster’s background, the Bruins have leaned into the passing game behind returning starter Ethan Garbers, who’s passed for 1,484 yards this season, but that’s with more interceptions (9) than touchdowns (8). The passing game is 60th in the country with 237.6 yards per game, which is respectable, but everything else falls short. UCLA is last in the Big Ten and 133rd in the country with 64.6 rushing yards per game, and that’s not even mentioning that the Blackshirts are one of the top rushing defenses in the nation, allowing only 98 yards per game which ranks 12th in the country.
Returning back TJ Harden rushed for over 800 yards last season while sharing the backfield with future NFL running back Carson Steele, but the junior only has 180 yards on 62 carries this season with only one score. Although, he’s been effective in the passing game with a team-leading 26 receptions and 238 yards. Second-year Oregon transfer tight end Moliki Matavao has been Garbers’ safety blanket with a team-high 251 yards on 20 receptions.
Redshirt junior linebacker Carson Schwesinger is the leader of the Bruins defense with 72 tackles on the season, which is 32 more than second-place Kain Medrano with 40. Schwesinger’s tackle tally is third-highest in the conference while also contributing 6.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. UCLA has sorely missed the contributions of NFL first-round draft pick Laiatu Latu who recorded more sacks (13.0) last season than the Bruins have right now (10.0) as a team. That figure is last in the league while UCLA is 16th in the conference in interceptions with four.
Sitting at 2-5, it’s hard to envision the Bruins knocking off a Husker team hungry and desperate to earn its first bowl berth since 2016. Ultimately, the team who has better production passing the ball should come out on top, and that should favor Nebraska and Dylan Raiola, despite the downturn in performance since entering conference play. Malcolm Hartzog being ruled out for Saturday and Tommi Hill still being gimpy hurts NU, but one of the key storylines this season has been the emergence of depth in the secondary and that will be tested this week. There's a good reason why Nebraska is the favorite. If the Huskers don’t psych themselves out, and play like they did against No. 4 Ohio State last week, Nebraska will enjoy the postseason for the first time in eight seasons.
