FISHERS, Ind. - Earning a double-bye in a tournament can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you're well-rested and have plenty of time to prepare for your potential opponent who is coming off of at least one game (in Nebraska's case, an intense five-set match). On the other, you're going up against a team that has some momentum and experience playing in a new gym.

Nebraska, it turns out, didn't need the momentum of a big win or much experience in the new facility to win their first Big Ten Tournament game. They just needed to play Nebraska volleyball.

Read on for three quick takeaways from a quick sweep over Indiana.

Keri Leimbach Stepped Up In A Big Game

When players came out of the tunnel for warmups, senior Laney Choboy was dressed in sweats and a mask. It was later confirmed that she was experiencing "flu-like symptoms," and sophomore Keri Leimbach would be getting the start in her place.

AJ in the mix 🙂‍↕️



S1 | Huskers 4, Hoosiers 2 pic.twitter.com/zENHzUV2ti — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 22, 2026

Indiana repeatedly targeted Leimbach in serve receive, though she only made one serve receive error, and it wasn't until the third set. As is the case with any brand-new player, there were some growing pains early on, mostly in terms of communication with her teammates on defense. Choboy showed her leadership, coaching up Leimbach from the bench and helping her adjust to the Hoosier offense.

Leimbach ended the match with a career-high nine digs and a full match of tournament experience, which will benefit the Huskers as they continue their post-season.

Nebraska's Bench Continues to Excel When Called Upon

Liembach wasn't the only non-traditional starter to get experience in the sweep over Indiana. Skyler Pierce checked in to play front row for Teraya Sigler (who had 5 kills, 0 errors in the first two sets) and had another perfect three-for-three showing.

Campbell Flynn, who has traditionally been used as a serving specialist this year, played all three sets. She went on a 7-0 service run, which included two aces and forced two Indiana timeouts in the second set. And in the third set, Flynn showed off why she's a top setter, putting up four assists across the Husker's last four points, including the match-winning kill from Harper Murray.

Set Three was Near Perfect for Nebraska's Offense

When you're playing at the level Nebraska has played all season, it's hard to find areas to improve. They found that area today, as they hit a season-high .773 in set three. You read that correctly: the Huskers hit .773 in the set. That's 19 kills with only two errors on 22 attempts. Murray led the squad with six, Andi Jackson had 4, Pierce and Manaia Ogbechie added three each, and Sigler, Virginia Adriano, and Ryan Hunter all had one.

In a stat that no Indiana fan wants to see, there was only one defensive play against Nebraska's offense: a block on Hunter's first attempt. One block. Zero digs. Allow me to editorialize for a moment. I have watched a lot of volleyball in my life. I'm not sure I've ever seen a team hit that efficiently across an entire set. And I know I've never seen a team end a set with zero digs.

It's a good sign for Nebraska fans to see their team playing at this level this late in the season in a tournament environment. The Huskers will take on either the Oregon Ducks or the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday.

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