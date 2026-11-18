The final regular-season match for Nebraska started with a Virginia Adriano block. It ended with a Virginia Adriano kill. That final kill solidified No. 1 Nebraska's second straight perfect regular and conference season.

As a team, the Huskers outperformed No. 18 Minnesota across every statistical category. Nebraska had a higher hitting percentage (.326 to .161), more kills (62-52), more service aces (5-3), more digs (66-54), more blocks (12-8) and a higher side -out percentage (67.9% to 53.6%) than the Gophers.

Read on for two takeaways from Nebraska's final regular season match:

The Big Red Wall

Over the last few weeks, Nebraska's offense feels like it's firing on all cylinders, with a team hitting percentage in the .400s for six of their last eight matches. Those two that didn't meet the criteria were still near the team's season average of .353 (at Michigan State, Nebraska hit .340 and against Minnesota, they hit .326).

If there has been a stumble for this team, it's been in their opponent hitting percentage. The Huskers still have the best (lowest) opponent hitting percentage in the NCAA at .116, but starting with the Michigan game on Oct. 30, Nebraska has kept an opponent below that percentage twice.

One area where Nebraska has seemingly struggled on defense is at the net. Blocking has not been the Huskers' defensive strength this season; they currently rank 14th with 2.82 blocks per set. And since that weekend trip to Michigan, Nebraska has only tallied double-digit blocks twice.

Against Minnesota, Nebraska got back into that double-digit category with 12 total blocks, nine of which came in the first two sets. Andi Jackson led the way with seven block assists, while Manaia Ogbechie and Bergen Reilly contributed five assists each.

Blocks are instant momentum changers. And it's good to see Nebraska's block come back as strong as it did this late in the season. It'll be more important than ever, with the postseason quite literally around the corner.

Red Zone Streak Snapped

If you've watched a Nebraska volleyball match lately, you'll know that the Huskers have a pretty impressive record when they're the first to 20 under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The run was at 179-0.

Minnesota gave Nebraska's streak a scare in the first set when they led 21-20 after the Huskers were the first to 20. In the third, they did what so many teams have never been able to. They won the race to five at the end of the set. Nebraska is now 180-1 when first to reach the red zone.

Nebraska hit the 20 -point mark first, leading 20-19. Minnesota tied it up twice, once at 20-20 and then again at 21-21. From there, the Gophers took the lead and forced back-to-back Nebraska timeouts. A block by Jackson and Harper Murray and a Jackson kill gave the Huskers a chance, but Minnesota's Makenna Crosson was unstoppable with her fifth and sixth kills to end the set and break the streak.

The streak was a good story. But like all good stories, it had to come to an end eventually. And the better story this season is how Nebraska has responded to adversity. And it's seemingly been by coming out and dominating the next set.

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