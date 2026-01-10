Nebraska Wrestling Flexes Early Big Ten Muscle with Lopsided Win Over Purdue

The Big Ten wrestling season is never gentle, and every duel feels like a test of depth, toughness, and timing. On Friday night in Lincoln, Team Nebraska made it clear that it is prepared for what lies ahead. The Huskers opened conference action by overwhelming Purdue 36-3.

Nebraska's Lower Weights Spark Early Separation

Nebraska won nine of ten bouts, secured five bonus-point victories, and built a commanding 23-0 lead by halftime. With a daunting stretch approaching against No. 7 Minnesota, No. 4 Iowa, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 1 Penn State, the Huskers could not have scripted a more convincing way to start Big Ten play.

Nebraska wasted no time setting the tone. At 125 pounds, sophomore Alan Koehler earned his first career Big Ten win at home, defeating Purdue’s Ashton Jackson 9-3. With Kael Lauridsen sidelined by injury, Koehler stepped confidently into the spotlight, using a sharp high-crotch takedown and strong riding time to control the match from start to finish.

The pressure only intensified at 133 pounds. Eighth-ranked Jacob Van Dee continued his strong form by handling Blake Boarman in a 13-2 major decision. Van Dee showcased his versatility with a powerful switch for a reversal and a clean low double-leg takedown.

At 141 pounds, the crowd rose as third-ranked Brock Hardy put on a clinic. Hardy dominated Vincent Paino with three first-period takedowns, added near-fall points, and finished the bout with a cradle pin. The victory marked the 99th win of Hardy’s career, leaving him one win away from reaching the 100-win milestone.

At 149 pounds, No. 14 Chance Lamer, a transfer from Cal Poly, delivered a 12-2 major decision over Gavin Brown. The emotional high point of the first half came at 157 pounds. Fourth-ranked Antrell Taylor was locked in a tactical battle with No. 17 Stoney Buell, with neither wrestler scoring through most of the first period.

In the final seconds, Taylor unleashed a perfectly timed throw, catching Buell on his back for a dramatic pin just before the buzzer. The fall pushed Nebraska’s lead to 23-0 and underscored the Huskers’ ability to produce explosive moments when it matters most.

The Team Showcased Resilience and Control After Intermission

Nebraska’s only loss came at 165 pounds, where redshirt freshman No. 8 LJ Araujo faced fourth-ranked Joey Blaze in a highly technical contest. Despite an 8-2 defeat, Araujo showed impressive defensive awareness, as two Blaze takedowns were erased by successful Nebraska challenge bricks in the first period.

The Huskers quickly regained momentum at 174 pounds. Sixth-ranked Christopher Minto battled back from a second-period deficit to earn an 11-8 decision over No. 21 Brody Baumann.

At 184 and 197 pounds, Nebraska continued to methodically build its lead. Ninth-ranked Silas Allred and No. 15 Camden McDanel each controlled their matches against ranked Purdue opponents.

The night concluded with the return of fourth-ranked AJ Ferrari at heavyweight. In his return to the lineup, Ferrari looked sharp, compiling more than a minute of riding time and scoring multiple takedowns on his way to an 11-2 major decision. His presence at 285 pounds adds another powerful element to an already deep Husker roster.

The Huskers travel to Minneapolis to face No. 7 Minnesota at Maturi Pavilion on Friday, January 16. The duel begins at 8 p.m. CST and will air live on the Big Ten Network.

