Chargers Receive Good News About Former Northwestern Star
Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater spent three seasons at Northwestern from 2017 to 2019 before the Los Angeles Chargers selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, four years into his NFL career, he has just one more season left on his rookie contract.
This offseason, Slater skipped out on OTAs, and the rumor mill swirled. OTAs are optional, and veteran players often skip them, but given Slater's contract situation some wondered if it signaled a forthcoming prolonged hold-out.
But that will not be the case. Starting this week, Slater was present at the Chargers' mandatory minicamp and practicing on the field. Had he skipped at this stage, the fines would have started to roll in.
Despite fines, many players looking for contract extensions do employ this strategy and choose to eat the money. Right now, Washington Commanders' wide receiver Terry McLaurin is doing so, although his career earnings are much higher than Slater's to date.
All this is to say, there was reason to be concerned about Slater's absence from OTAs, and it was reasonable to wonder if he planned to show up this week. But those concerns have now been answered.
Now, it will be up to the Chargers to either get a deal done with Slater or let him walk in the offseason. But, for now, it's just important for them to have their star tackle back on the field.
At Northwestern, Slater played in 38 career games and was an obvious stud on the offensive front. In the NFL, he's made two Pro Bowls in four seasons and finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2021.