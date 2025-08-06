Chicago Bears Sign Former Northwestern Tight End
Former Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon won't have to move far as he pursues a career playing professional football. After six years in Evanston, Gordon has signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass-catcher attended the Bears' Rookie Minicamp as an undrafted free agent and worked out for the team again in July. Gordon tried out for the Miami Dolphins on Monday, but ended up returning to the Chicagoland area to sign with the Bears a day later.
Northwestern announced Gordon's signing in a social media post on Tuesday evening.
Gordon is the sixth former Wildcat to sign an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent this offseason. Wide receiver A.J. Henning (Dolphins), tight end Marshall Lang (Seattle Seahawks), offensive lineman Josh Priebe (Dolphins), defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. (Tennessee Titans) and running back Anthony Tyus III (Detroit Lions) all reached agreements with their respective teams shortly after the draft.
Tyus was eventually waived by the Lions on July 17 and signed with the Seahawks on Tuesday.
In his first three seasons with the Wildcats, Gordon was used primarily as a blocker and made just two catches. However, the Houston native ramped up his production over the back half of his career, bringing in 52 catches for 526 yards and two scores. Gordon set career highs in his final year with the team in 2024, logging 27 receptions for 252 yards and a touchdown.
The tight end had a short stint this spring with the United Football League's San Antonio Brahmas. Gordon agreed to a contract with the team with just two weeks remaining in the UFL regular season and appeared in the Brahmas' 23-6 loss to the Arlington Renegades to end San Antonio's 1-9 campaign. Although he was targeted twice, Gordon did not record a statistic in his minimal action.
Gordon is now set to head to Chicago, where he will join new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and potentially provide a reliable pass-catching option for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears drafted Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in April, but with veteran Cole Kmet dealing with an undisclosed injury, Gordon will have the opportunity to compete for reps in training camp and the preseason.
Chicago will likely use Gordon to build out its depth in the tight end room behind Loveland, Kmet and Durham Smythe. However, Gordon's blocking prowess and reliability in the passing game could earn him a spot on the Bears' 53-man roster or the practice squad.
The Bears will open preseason action on Sunday against the Dolphins.