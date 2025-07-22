Chicago Bears Showing Interest in Former Northwestern Tight End
As NFL training camp nears, the Chicago Bears are looking at a local pass-catcher to try out for the team and potentially join the late-summer roster.
According to UFL Insider James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom, the Bears worked out former Northwestern tight end Thomas Gordon on Monday. Gordon attended Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp in May and signed with the United Football League's San Antonio Brahmas near the end of the 2025 season.
The Brahmas, which finished 1-9 this spring, agreed to a contract with Gordon on May 20. Gordon joined the team for the final two weeks of the season and was targeted twice in San Antonio's regular season finale. The 23-6 loss to the Arlington Renegades on June 1 was Gordon's lone appearance for the team.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end spent six years with the Wildcats from 2019 to 2024 and was undrafted in April. Gordon played in 54 games at Northwestern, and after serving primarily as a blocking tight end in his first three seasons, Gordon was able to show off his pass-catching abilities more over the latter half of his collegiate career.
Since 2022, Gordon combined to haul in 52 receptions for 526 yards and two touchdowns, with a career-high 27 catches and 252 yards coming last season. The Houston, Texas, native was a part of Northwestern's Big Ten West Champions team in 2020 and the 'Cats' 2023 group that won the Las Vegas Bowl.
Gordon will look to become the fourth former Wildcat to sign an undrafted free agent contract with an NFL team this offseason, joining wide receiver A.J. Henning (Miami Dolphins), tight end Marshall Lang (Seattle Seahawks) and offensive lineman Josh Priebe (Dolphins).