Former Northwestern Star Ejected from Golden State Warriors' Playoff Game

The ex-Wildcat was tossed from the Warriors' playoff loss to the Rockets.

Gavin Dorsey

Jan 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) passes the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 131-116 playoff loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, former Northwestern guard Pat Spencer was ejected with 4:14 remaining.

The scuffle occurred with the Warriors trailing by 13 in the final period. Rockets forward Dillon Brooks grabbed a defensive rebound while Spencer tried to wrestle the ball away, resulting in Brooks tumbling to the floor and a foul being called.

Alperen Şengün came to defend his fallen teammate and got in Spencer's face, which led to Spencer headbutting the Turkish All-Star. Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis then shoved Şengün and the players had to be separated as they shouted at each other.

Jackson-Davis and Şengün were assessed double technical fouls, while Spencer was ejected for initiating the headbutt.

Prior to his ejection, Spencer had tied his playoff career high with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Warriors' series lead fell to 3-2 over Houston.

Spencer played one season of collegiate basketball at Northwestern, ranking second among the Wildcats with 10.4 points per game and leading the team with 122 assists in 2019-20. Prior to his year in Evanston, Spencer played four seasons of college lacrosse at Loyola, where he was a four-time All-American and won the 2019 Tewaaraton Award.

After playing professional basketball in Germany, Spencer joined the NBA G League in 2021 and eventually worked his way up to the NBA. Spencer's two-way deal was converted into a standard NBA contract with the Warriors in March.

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

