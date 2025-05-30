Former Northwestern Star Viewed as Top 2026 NFL Free Agent
Justin Herbert has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league five years ago, and much of that success has come with former Northwestern Wildcat Rashawn Slater protecting his backside.
Slater was drafted No. 13 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 and immediately slotted into the team's starting left tackle role. Herbert has thrown for nearly 17,000 yards, 106 touchdowns and 35 interceptions over the last four seasons, in which Slater made 51 starts.
However, the star left tackle is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has held out of Los Angeles' OTAs as he searches for a new deal. The Chargers would be foolish to let the 26-year-old Slater hit free agency next summer, but contract negotiations in the NFL can often be very unpredictable.
In an article ranking the top 10 players at each position who are set to be free agents in 2026, Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron ranked Slater first among all offensive tackles.
"At the top of the board sits one of the league's most elite left tackles, Rashawn Slater," Cameron wrote. "While the expectation is that the Chargers will extend Slater, the other 31 teams will be watching closely. Slater’s 90.9 PFF overall grade this past season marked the highest of his career and the second highest in the NFL among tackles."
Slater was named a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career in 2024, appearing in and starting 15 games. The Chargers picked up his fifth-year option for this upcoming season, but Slater is likely looking for a much larger long-term deal. His $19 million salary in 2025 will rank 15th among offensive tackles, and an average annual value between $25 and $30 million could be much closer to Slater's desired contract.
At Northwestern, Slater played in 38 games over three years, sitting out during the COVID-19 pandemic to prepare for the NFL Draft. Slater was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team in 2018 and an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019.