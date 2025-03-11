Northwestern Legend Boo Buie Calls Out All-Big Ten Voters
When the Big Ten released its postseason conference honors on Tuesday, Northwestern fans expressed frustration on social media that Wildcat forward Nick Martinelli, the leading scorer in the Big Ten this season, was not named to the conference's All-Big Ten First Team.
Northwestern fans were not alone, as former Wildcat Boo Buie took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the voters that placed his old teammate on the All-Big Ten Second Team. Buie called the decision "unforgivably wrong."
"Our league should be ashamed of themselves," Buie posted. "To take something so deserved from someone so deserving is so disrespectful… not only to him but our program as well… and most importantly all that young man’s hard-work and dedication!"
Buie and Martinelli were teammates in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, helping lead Northwestern to consecutive March Madness bids.
The current New York Knicks G Leaguer is Northwestern's all-time leading scorer and a two-time member of the All-Big Ten First Team himself. Buie has very vocally supported the Wildcats this season, where he had one of the most storied careers in Northwestern men's basketball history.
Martinelli became just the fourth Wildcat ever to lead the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 20.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The junior forward joined a prestigious list that includes John Shurna (2011-12), Joe Ruklick (1958-59) and Ray Ragelis (1950-51).
The Wildcats had a disappointing season riddled with injuries, but will try to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. Northwestern is set to face Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CT.