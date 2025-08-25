Predicting Which Former Northwestern Wildcats Make Final 53-Man NFL Rosters
Tomorrow is the last day for NFL teams across the league to cut down their rosters to 53 before the start of the regular season.
A few Northwestern Wildcats have already been cut, while a few remain potentially on the chopping block. Another group seems to have its spots secured. Here's a look at what's likely to happen between now and tomorrow's deadline.
Already Cut
TE Thomas Gordon, CB Garnett Hollis Jr., RB Evan Hull, LB Anthony Walker Jr.
Gordon and Hull were both career Wildcats, and they both enjoyed successful careers in purple. Hull was cut last Friday from Steelers camp entering his third year of professional football. Gordon, known for his blocking ability, was released yesterday from Bears camp.
Hollis Jr. was signed and cut by the Buffalo Bills within the weekend. He got an opportunity to play in the team's final preseason game, but he was seemingly signed just to play in the game. The Buccaneers cut Walker Jr. earlier today.
Likely to be Cut, Practice Squad Candidates
LB Xander Mueller, RB Anthony Tyus III, OL Josh Priebe, TE Marshall Lang, WR A.J. Henning, OL Blake Hance
This is a relatively large group, and some have a better shot to stick on a practice squad than others.
Henning spent time in Dolphins camp this summer, and while it isn't looking great for him to make the final 53, his athleticism and special teams ability make him an intriguing practice squad option. Josh Priebe, another Dolphin, might also make sense to bring back on the practice squad.
Otherwise, any of these players could wind up on a practice squad somewhere, but it would be surprising if any of them remained on a 53-man roster after tomorrow.
On The Bubble
DL Eku Leota, QB Trevor Siemian, DL Earnest Brown IV
This is where things get interesting. Leota is probably going to be on the practice squad, but I listed him here because he's had an impressive camp and theoretically has a shot. It would be incredibly surprising if he didn't land somewhere.
Siemian and Brandon Allen have been locked in a battle for the backup role in Tennessee behind first overall pick Cam Ward. The former Northwestern passer looks to be a little behind, and it's unclear if the Titans would keep a third quarterback on the roster.
Finally, Brown IV is again likely a practice squad player, but he's impressed in Cowboys camp so far.
Roster Spot Secured, Release Would be a Big Surprise
WR Malik Washington, CB Cam Mitchell, DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, OL Peter Skoronski, WR Ben Skowronek, CB Greg Newsome II
This group is easy to project. Washington, who spent one year with Virginia after his Northwestern career, seems in line for an increased role as the potential WR3 in Miami. Mitchell and Newsome II will both see time in the secondary for the Browns. Adebawore was a Colts draft pick just two seasons ago, so he should be safe.
Skowronek is possibly the least locked in of anyone listed here, but journalists predicting the Steelers' final 53 generally have him making the roster because of special teams usage.
Then there's Skoronski, the former stud Wildcat at left tackle, who will certainly make the Titans.
(Rashawn Slater will miss the 2025-26 season with the Chargers. He's on injured reserve after rupturing his patellar tendon.)