Chris Collins Shuts Down Indiana Hoosiers Coaching Rumor
Since arriving in Evanston in 2013, Chris Collins has completely turned Northwestern's men's basketball program around.
The former Duke Blue Devil and son of longtime NBA coach Doug Collins is responsible for all three of Northwestern's NCAA Tournament berths and has the second-most wins as a head coach in program history. With a combined record of 61-39 over the last three years, it's easy to see why other schools would want Collins to lead their team.
Collins has often expressed how much he enjoys being at Northwestern and raising his family in the same area that he grew up in. However, that hasn't stopped others from speculating that the Indiana Hoosiers may target Collins for their upcoming head coaching vacancy.
At his postgame press conference after beating Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament, Collins was asked about Indiana and quickly put any rumors to rest.
"I'm coaching my team," Collins said. "My family and all that might be on social media, but I'm not one of these guys that's looking at any of that stuff... I'm locked in on my team, and that's where it is right now. I'm getting ready to play one of the best teams in the country tomorrow, so I'd better put my full focus on that."
With Northwestern's win over the Gophers, the Wildcats will play No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. The Badgers beat Northwestern by six in their lone meeting on February 1, and it'll take a near-flawless performance for the 'Cats to take down NCAA Tournament-bound Wisconsin.