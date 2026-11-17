It’s deja Vu for the Northwestern Wildcats as they fall their second straight game, this time to the Columbia Lions, 75-53, to close out the home stand.

It’s a stunning blowout loss for the Wildcats. Northwestern missed open shots. The Lions had everything going for them. Second-chance points and three-point shooting tortured Northwestern.

Northwestern got outrebounded 43-29. That’s unacceptable. The team has to do some deep soul-searching and figure things out at the Charleston Classic.

The Wildcats were horrible on the defensive end. Columbia took advantage of many open three-point shots. Coach Chris Collins spoke with the media after the game. It’s a disappointing night—lackluster performance. Northwestern could have been much better offensively and missed opportunities.

“In the first half, we got several open shots,” Collins said. “You’re a little bit fragile with your confidence. All of a sudden, the first-half shots aren’t going down again. Early on, we had some things we could do with Jack to really get him free, and we did, and then the shots didn’t go down early.”

The fragile part Coach Collins was referring to was their performance against DePaul, where the team struggled to generate points and got blown out.

The Wildcats didn’t finish well in certain possessions. They didn’t make enough trips to the free-throw line. Northwestern must find ways to get more open looks and be more physical on defense. They need to be more disciplined on both ends of the floor.

“In the second half, we had so many breakdowns defensively with our rotations not following the game plan, things we wanted to go under,” Collins said. “We started chasing them, which led to layups. It’s a combination of a lot of things. I always take full responsibility for how the team plays. I don’t believe in throwing players under the bus. I got to do a better job. My staff has to do a better job of trying to be competitive with what we have right now.”

Columbia was the much more physical team in this game. It was a collection of bigger bodies and mental toughness. The Lions came into this game well prepared.

Jake West had an off game, adding nine points and a team-high four assists. Lions' defense did a good job of getting the ball out of his hands. Regardless, West must be better. Columbia knew the assignment. Jack Karasinski added seven points in 15 minutes.

Ryan Soulis is out for the rest of the season. He will need surgery for a foot injury he suffered in the game against DePaul. The Wildcats missed his presence in the frontcourt.

Coach Collins is not throwing in the towel. He’s going to find ways for the team to get back into winning. Angelo Ciaravino has his eyes set on the next opponent.

“We got Virginia Tech,” Ciaravino said. “We just came into practice and left this one behind us. Look to the next opponent.”

The Wildcats are now 3-2.

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