The Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team is looking to bounce back after losing to DePaul in the previous game.

The Wildcats will take on the Columbia Lions on Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. The Lions and Wildcats enter this matchup with a 3-1 record. It's only the second meeting of their history. The first meeting took place on December 30, 2018, when Northwestern blew out the Lions 75-54.

Northwestern played a solid first half against DePaul, but completely got outplayed and missed many opportunities in the second half. DePaul outscored Northwestern 40 to 24 in the half. Jake West had a solid game with 20 points. West has led the team in scoring for the last three games. He's a warrior. He's the team captain for a reason.

Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough for them to win the game. The Wildcats lost by 20 points. Losing by that margin is unacceptable. Now, they must turn the page and focus on Columbia and who they need to watch.

Lions junior guard Gerald O'Keefe leads the team in scoring. O'Keefe is averaging almost 16 points a game. He scored a season-high 22 points against Stonehill last Monday. West is leading Northwestern in scoring with 21 points a game and shooting 50 percent from the field.

Senior forward Jack Karasinski is averaging 16 points a game. He has the hot hand from downtown. Karasinski is shooting 57 percent from the perimeter. His best game of the season came against Binghamton. He scored 24 points in 28 minutes and made 7 of 11 threes.

LA Pratt, also a senior, is one of the top scorers on the team. He's also very important on the boards. Northwestern will need him to collect more than 10 rebounds against Columbia. This could be a trap game for the Wildcats. They have to win the rebound game and the turnover battle.

In this matchup, we need to see whether another Wildcat can lead the team in scoring or impact the game in other ways. The team is successful when they score more than 70 points. In every game they won this season, they posted 70 points or more. That wasn't the result against DePaul.

After their matchup against Columbia, the Wildcats won't play another home game until Friday, November 27—the Black Friday game against Northeastern.

The next two games after today will be the Charleston Classic, with opponents Virginia Tech and Dayton. Both of those games will be played in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 20 and November 22.

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