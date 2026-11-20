Northwestern Wildcats will have their first road game of the season. The Wildcats will take on Virginia Tech at 2 pm CT on Friday afternoon in Dayton, Ohio.

The Wildcats are seeking to snap their two-game losing skid. The Wildcats previously lost to the Columbia Lions, 75-53. One of the biggest problems the team is facing is turnovers. Northwestern had eight turnovers against the Lions.

Northwestern got outrebounded 43-29. That’s unacceptable. The team has to do some deep soul-searching and figure things out at the Charleston Classic.

It’s been a lousy start in this Charleston Classic for Northwestern. The last time they won the Classic was in 2011. In that season, Northwestern defeated good teams such as Seton Hall, LSU, and Tulsa. It wasn’t easy because less than 10 points decided each of those games.

Jake West must have a bounce-back game for the Wildcats. He’s the successor to Nick Martinelli, who was the leader of this team last season. West must be aggressive. He has to prepare mentally for the fact that Virginia Tech will try to get the ball out of his hands. Columbia did that. There’s no denying that the Hokies were watching this game and made a note of it.

For West to raise his game to elite status, West must be assertive when the defense tries to neutralize him. Not rely so much on the long ball, and settle for the midrange and find the open man as well. There are numerous ways he can go about it.

Coach Chris Collins can’t allow this team to lose a third in a number. The Wildcats have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion. We understand that Northwestern is trying to “figure it out,” but dignity and respect must be on their mind coming into this game on Friday.

Northwestern and Virginia Tech don’t have a lot of history from a basketball standpoint. It’s only their second meeting. They first met on Dec. 1, 2015. The Wildcats won the game 81-79, and they did it on the road. Only this time, it won’t be in Virginia. Friday's game is at a neutral site.

The Hokies are 5-0. Four of their five games were victorious at home. The Hokies went 14-3 at home last season. It will be imperative for the Wildcats to set the tone from the start of the game. If the Wildcats can do that, then they must keep their foot on the gas, especially in the second half.

Good ball movement, second-chance points, and winning the turnover battle are keys for Northwestern to earn their fourth win of the season.

Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI and follow us on Twitter.