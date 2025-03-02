Northwestern Freshman's Celebration Emulates Former Wildcat Star
Midway though the second half on Friday, Northwestern needed a jolt. It came in the form of K.J. Windham.
Iowa had cut a double-digit deficit to just one before Ty Berry hit a three to make it a four-point game. Windham took the momentum and ran with it, knocking down a pair of threes (including a lethal side-step) to infuse the Wildcats with life.
As Welsh-Ryan Arena roared following Windham's first three, the talented freshman celebrated in a familiar manner to Wildcat fans. Pointing at his left arm, Windham's "ice in my veins" gesture mirrored the signature celebration of Northwestern's all-time leading scorer, Boo Buie.
Windham eventually finished with 20 points and five boards, leading the team to a 68-57 win over the Hawkeyes.
Despite the uncanny resemblance to Buie's celebration, Windham said after the game that it was not his intention. However, he did enjoy being compared to one of Northwestern's all-time greats.
"I will say I've been doing that since my junior year, before I committed here," Windham said. "Boo might have been doing it before that, I don't really know, but he definitely paved the way. Watching him last year, it made me want to be [here], even if I had to sit on the bench and watch him. It made me excited to come here."
"The fact that that picture is us doing the same celebration, that's cool to me because they know how much I talk about Boo," Windham added.
Junior Nick Martinelli interrupted Windham, saying, "He loves Boo."
Buie chimed in on social media, and it seems like the former Wildcat is a big fan of Windham.
It would be pretty difficult for Windham to replicate the incredible success of one of Northwestern's most accomplished players ever, but if the last few games are a glimpse at the future, the sky could be the limit for the young Wildcat.