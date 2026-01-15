Northwestern Men’s Basketball Shows Fight but Falls to No. 13 Illinois at Home

Northwestern entered the Welsh-Ryan Arena searching for its first Big Ten win at 0-6, facing a No. 13 Illinois team built on size, strength, and efficiency. The Wildcats showed fight and toughness, yet Illinois’ control of the paint ultimately proved decisive in a 79-68 Fighting Illini victory.

Paint Control of Northwestern Tells the Story

The story of the night for Northwestern was Jayden Reid. Coming off the bench for the first time this season, Reid delivered the best performance of his career, scoring a game-high 28 points and providing instant offense. He shot 9-of-15 from the field and was deadly from long range, connecting on 4-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc.

FINAL | #13 Illinois 79, Northwestern 68 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 15, 2026

Reid’s scoring was paired with a strong night from Nick Martinelli, who added 20 points of his own. Together, Reid and Martinelli accounted for 48 of Northwestern’s 68 points. They carried the offensive load against one of the Big Ten’s most physical defenses.

While Northwestern found rhythm on the perimeter, the game was decided closer to the rim. Illinois dominated the paint, outscoring the Wildcats 34-18 inside. That advantage allowed the Fighting Illini to shoot 47.6 percent from the floor, while Northwestern struggled to finish through contact and length, ending the night at 39.3 percent.

Illinois set the tone early with a 6-0 run, using interior scoring and transition chances to establish control. Northwestern responded quickly, as Martinelli opened the scoring at the free-throw line and first-time starter Jake West knocked down an early three-pointer.

The energy shifted when Reid checked into the game and converted an and-one three, briefly giving Northwestern a 14-11 lead. The Wildcats traded punches with Illinois throughout the half. However, a flagrant foul on Jordan Clayton swung momentum back toward the visitors, sending Ben Humrichous to the line.

Despite the emotional moment, Northwestern stayed composed and entered halftime down just 38-33. The five-point margin was largely the result of Illinois’ 20-10 edge in paint scoring during the opening 20 minutes.

Second-Half Push Sparks Hope and What Comes Next for Northwestern

Illinois opened the second half with authority, as Keaton Wagler and Tomislav Ivisic hit timely three-pointers to push the lead to 46-35. Northwestern answered with urgency. Martinelli threw down a two-handed dunk to ignite the crowd, then followed it with a no-look, over-the-shoulder pass to Reid for a wing three.

That sequence fueled a 14-5 Northwestern run, trimming the deficit to 62-57 with under eight minutes remaining. Reid continued his surge with deep jumpers, trips to the free-throw line, and a steal that led to points in transition, giving the Wildcats real belief down the stretch.

Reid added one final three late, but Illinois’ interior strength and timely shooting proved too much. The Fighting Illini sealed the 79-68 win at the free-throw line.

Northwestern now turns the page quickly with another ranked opponent on deck. The Wildcats return to Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday to host No. 8 Nebraska, with a 3 p.m. CST tip-off.

More from Northwestern On SI