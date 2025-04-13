Northwestern Transfer Forward Commits to ETSU
Northwestern transfer forward Blake Barkley officially entered the portal back in March. The 6-foot-7 West Virginia native redshirted as a first-year and played in just four games this past season.
Now, he's committed to East Tennessee State University (ETSU) with three years of eligibility remaining, according to a post on his X account.
Barkley was a somewhat unsurprising portal entry this spring after failing to crack the rotation this past season in Evanston. He likely chose to leave the program in search of more playing time outside of the power conferences.
In four games last season, Barkley averaged just one point per game but also only 3.3 minutes per contest. He basically only played late in uncompetitive games.
However, Barkley has the size to compete at the college level and could definitely benefit from more time on the floor. He will likely get that at ETSU.
Barkley will be joining a program coached by Brooks Savage who took over the role in March of 2023. The Buccaneers are coming off a 19-13 season in which they lost to Wofford in their first game of the Southern Conference Tournament.
From a Northwestern perspective, this move doesn't change much. Barkley's exit opened up a scholarship spot back in March, but the 'Cats now officially sit with one more spot open. It will likely go to either a center or Brooks Barnhizer if he receives a waiver and decides to return.
Barkley's experience in the Big Ten will serve him well at ETSU. He was never quite able to make an impact for the Wildcats, but his career is still in its early stages. He'll look to make the most of this next opportunity, and he'll likely have much more of a chance to showcase his skills.