Northwestern Transfer Target Forward Commits to Wake Forest
As Northwestern head coach Chris Collins attempts to reshape his roster following the graduations of five seniors and fifth-year graduates, one of the Wildcats' top targets is now off the board.
The 'Cats had a visit scheduled with 6-foot-10 Valparaiso transfer Cooper Schwieger for April 11, but Collins won't get the chance to give Schwieger his recruiting pitch. On Wednesday afternoon, On3's Joe Tipton reported that Schwieger had committed to Wake Forest. In addition to the Deacons and Wildcats, Schwieger had also scheduled a visit to Clemson.
Schwieger, who was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team, was ranked the No. 60 overall player in the transfer portal and No. 16 power forward by 247 Sports. As a sophomore, he led the MVC in rebounds and blocks while averaging 15.8 points per game.
The Overland Park, Kansas native was a zero-star recruit out of high school.
Wake Forest finished fifth in the ACC this season with a 21-11 (13-7 ACC) record. The Demon Deacons are losing several forwards to the transfer portal this offseason, opening up a path for Schwieger to start quickly.
The Wildcats recently wrapped up visits with Youngstown State center Gabe Dynes and South Florida guard Jayden Reid. They've also been rumored to be in contact with Penn guard Sam Brown.
Due to a five-man incoming freshman class, Northwestern only has two available roster spots for transfers, though that could change if any more 'Cats enter the portal. Redshirt freshman Blake Barkley is currently the lone outgoing transfer for Northwestern.