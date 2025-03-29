South Florida Transfer Guard Schedules Weekend Northwestern Visit
Chris Collins has been moving quickly in the transfer portal.
Northwestern has previously been reported to welcome Valparaiso forward Cooper Schwieger and Youngstown State center Gabe Dynes on scheduled campus visits. However, the departures of the graduating Ty Berry and Jalen Leach mean the 'Cats are still lacking in the guard department.
On Friday evening, 247 Sports' Dushawn London reported that South Florida transfer Jayden Reid would be visiting Northwestern on Sunday, one day before Dynes. The 5-foot-10 guard recently completed his sophomore season with the Bulls.
In 2024-25, Reid averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.2% overall and 35.8% from deep. He nearly doubled his production from his freshman to sophomore year, but his efficiency took a hit.
On roughly half as many attempts in his true freshman season, Reid made 43.6% of his shots and 47.5% of his threes.
On the defensive end, Reid ranked third in the American Athletic Conference with 1.8 steals per game, good for a total of 56. Reid's capability to shoot from deep, dish out assists and force turnovers could make him a capable replacement for Berry or Leach.
In addition to the Wildcats, Reid has also received interest from schools such as St. John's, Pittsburgh, Creighton, Cincinnati, Loyola Chicago, Utah and Arizona State. Reid is originally from Westbury, New York.
Despite bringing Reid, Schwieger and Dynes on visits, Northwestern only has two open roster spots for transfers. That could change if any more Wildcats decide to enter the portal, but as it stands right now, NU could not accept all three if they each wanted to commit.